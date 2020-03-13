Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump declares COVID-19 coronavirus national emergency

Published

1 min ago

on

US President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency on Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as he vowed to “vastly” ramp up testing capacity.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government, I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump told a news conference on the White House lawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The next eight weeks are critical,” he said. “We can learn and we will turn a corner on this virus.”

Trump called on all US states to set up emergency operation centers and said the government was partnering with the private sector to “vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test” for the virus, amid criticism about a lack of test kits nationwide.

“I’m also asking every hospital in this country to activate emergency preparedness plan to meet the needs of Americans everywhere,” Trump said.

“We’ll remove or eliminate every obstacle necessary to deliver our people the care that they need and that they’re entitled to. No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever,” he added.

The national emergency would also confer broad new authority on the US health secretary to waive a series of regulations, including on telemedicine or allowing hospitals to bring additional staff on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

US authorities have come under fire for lagging behind in deploying test kits, which leading health experts have said allowed the virus to spread beyond the country’s ability to detect it.

The Trump administration announced earlier Friday it was providing almost $1.3 million in funding to two labs to develop tests that return results in about one hour — DiaSorin Molecular of California and QIAGEN of Maryland.

The US Food and Drug Administration has already given emergency approval to Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche for a new and much faster coronavirus test.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the Roche approval, Trump said half a million additional tests were expected to be available “early next week,” with details on test locations to be announced Sunday night.

He said he hoped another 1.4 million tests could be available next week, and five million within a month.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘That’s his motto in life’: Twitter fires back at Trump’s refusal to ‘take any responsibility’ for coronavirus testing problems

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

While taking questions from reporters after declaring a national emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump was asked whether or not he takes any responsibility for the "lag in testing" as the outbreak burgeoned into a full blown crisis.

"No, I don't take responsibility at all because we were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules and regulations and specifications from a different time that wasn't meant for this kind of [situation]," Trump said.

Trump says "I don't take responsibility at all" when asked about the delay in coronavirus tests pic.twitter.com/rJYEo7Gfpu

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s a nasty question’: Trump pretends not to know he fired top health official on security council

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump passed another buck on his decision to fire a top health officials who were responsible for the response to pandemics.

During his press conference Friday, PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump about the US Pandemic Response Team that was shoved out in May 2018.

https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1238564408391057408

"Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer abruptly departed from his post leading the global health security team on the National Security Council," Snopes fact-checked. His exit was part of the reorganization of the national security council by then-National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says ‘I don’t take responsibility at all’ for the testing problems — then blames Obama for not testing for Swine Flu

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

President Harry Truman had a famous sign on his desk reading "the buck stops here," signifying that he was the decision-maker and responsible for the nation. When asked if he was responsible for the failures in testing for coronavirus, President Donald Trump passed the buck.

“I don’t take responsibility at all," Trump told the crowd of press in the Rose Garden Friday.

Trump then moved on to attack former President Barack Obama for not acting on Swine Flu, or H1N1. The Obama administration declared an emergency about a week after the problem was discovered and by this time in the process they had tested 1 million people. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said that the mortality rate for the disease in the United States was 0.002 percent.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image