Donald Trump demands his own signature be on coronavirus stimulus checks to every American: report

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed into law a record $2 trillion stimulus bill to help those suffering from the coronavirus pandemic — part of which involves one-time cash payments being sent out to tens of millions of American households.

But according to The Wall Street Journal, Trump wants those checks to be sent out explicitly in his name.

“Mr. Trump has told people he wants his signature to appear on the direct payment checks that will go out to many Americans in the coming weeks, according to an administration official,” wrote Siobhan Hughes and Natalie Andrews. “Normally, a civil servant — the disbursing officer for the payment center — would sign federal checks, said Don Hammond, a former senior Treasury Department official.”

The White House declined to comment on the report.

Trump’s name has already appeared on the recent CDC mailers giving information about COVID-19. And according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, the president reportedly also wanted to appear in public service ads discussing the opioid crisis.