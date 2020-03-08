Donald Trump Jr. reveals how he owned his dad when president told him to ‘cool it’ on Twitter

Combative first-son Donald Trump Jr. is known for trolling and trashing people on social media and then writing a book about them being “triggered.” But it appears even his father understood he was taking it too far.

Teasing an interview with the president’s namesake, Axios posted a video of the younger Trump recalling the time that his father told him to “cool it” on Twitter.

He explained that his phone rang, and it was the White House switchboard telling him to “hold for the president.”

“Oh, boy. What’d I do now?” the younger Trump laughed, recalling his thought process.

When his father told him to “cool it,” he clapped back, saying he learned it all from dear-old dad.

Jr’s interview is scheduled to appear on Axios HBO Sunday evening.

See the clip below:

On #AxiosOnHBO this evening, @DonaldJTrumpJr reacts to his dad telling him to tone it down on Twitter: "I learned it by watching you." pic.twitter.com/zeh45Jyv82 — Axios (@axios) March 8, 2020