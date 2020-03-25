Quantcast
‘Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself’: COVID-Bro begs people to stay home after spring break partying

Published

1 min ago

on

Brady Sluder was among those in Florida partying for spring break despite the coronavirus scare.

“If I get corona I get corona,” he proclaimed, ultimately becoming known as the “COVID Bro.”

But now he’s embarrassed and urging people not to be as stupid as he was.

“Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself,” he wrote in a large apology on his Instagram account.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of,” he wrote. “I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people i’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious”

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram

Here’s what it would look like if people started meeting in public again by Easter

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has announced that he will demand the whole country reopen for Easter Sunday, despite what doctors and epidemiologists have said.

The New York Times joined with experts to craft a chart of how many people will contract the virus with and without social distancing. If people remain in lockdown and everyone behaves responsibly only 14 million Americans will contract the virus and the "curve" will flatten.

If the Trump Easter plan is implemented, they're estimating 128 million Americans will contract the virus.

Breaking Banner

Mexican protesters try to block Americans from entering their country on Arizona border

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

How quickly things change. Americans trying to enter Mexico as the coronavirus strikes the United States were barred from doing so by protesters who don't want their germs.

According to the Arizona Republic, protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked all Mexico-bound lanes in Ambos Nogales. The protesters were demanding that there be greater screenings of anyone trying to cross into Mexico given the growing number of infected people in the United States.

Breaking Banner

Closeness to Trump has determined which lawmakers can get tested for coronavirus more quickly: report

Published

59 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Despite weeks of crisis, it remains difficult for many people around the country to receive testing for the novel coronavirus. But some people have found it much easier to get testing than others.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post documented how some lawmakers and officials have gotten quick testing due to their proximity to President Donald Trump.

"Mulvaney is one of three President Trump confidants to get a coronavirus test while exhibiting no symptoms of the disease," wrote Juliet Eilperin, Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey, and Seung Min Kim. "And on Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced he tested positive despite being asymptomatic, refusing to disclose how he was able to get tested in Washington on March 16."

