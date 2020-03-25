‘Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself’: COVID-Bro begs people to stay home after spring break partying

Brady Sluder was among those in Florida partying for spring break despite the coronavirus scare.

“If I get corona I get corona,” he proclaimed, ultimately becoming known as the “COVID Bro.”

But now he’s embarrassed and urging people not to be as stupid as he was.

“Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself,” he wrote in a large apology on his Instagram account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of,” he wrote. “I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people i’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious”

See the post below: