Dow Futures take a nosedive as Trump addresses the nation on coronavirus
President Donald Trump has not been able to calm the markets when he addresses the coronavirus or COVID-19. Each time he’s made a statement, however, the markets have gone down. It happened again as he addressed the nation Wednesday night.
While the Dow Jones was closed during Trump’s speech, Dow Futures, which is a contract based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, took a nosedive.
Futures tumbling during this speech pic.twitter.com/BdCZer369M
— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) March 12, 2020
The Nikkei Index, the Japanese markets, also took a dive as Trump spoke, though their numbers have been down since it opened and the U.S. Dow closed in “bear market” territory.
The FTSE Index, is the British stock market, crashed on March 9, and they’ve similarly experienced a huge loss this week.
Breaking Banner
Trump locks down all travel from Europe to the United States — except the UK
President Donald Trump began his address to the nation by saying that the "foreign virus" is being handled by the "best" people.
"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," he said.
He announced that the country was saved by blocking Chinese travel into the United States. The only reason the virus spread more in the United States, he said, is because European travels.
However, Trump said that it would not apply to the United Kingdom, but didn't explain why.
Trump said that he would prevent "surprise billing" from insurance and that his people are helping create the anti-viral medication needed to save lives.
Breaking Banner
George Conway hilariously mocks Jared Kushner for suddenly taking over coronavirus responsibilities
Republican lawyer and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, George Conway, hilariously mocked the story that Jared Kushner is handling the coronavirus outbreak after Trump assigned Vice President Mike Pence to head the task force.
Kushner, who doesn't have any medical training, experience in curing diseases, or even government is reportedly reading a lot about the virus before he
"There's no deadline for a decision, but one of the people familiar with the talks said the task force will not give [President Donald] Trump its final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president's senior adviser and son-in-law, finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself," said Politico.
Breaking Banner
NBA game delayed after two players in the lineup experience ‘sickness’: ‘You’re all safe’
The Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, but players went back to the locker room with some kind of illness, delaying the game.
With packed stands in Oklahoma City, the teams emerged only for Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay to have problems. Gobert touched a microphone to make a point about the coronavirus. He's been ill since.
Thunder vs. Jazz game is being delayed with questions surrounding Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay sickness keeping them out of tonight's lineup. It hasn’t been officially called, but players walked off the floor and back to their locker rooms.