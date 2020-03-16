Quantcast
Dow Jones has historic nearly 3,000 point drop — eliminating 96 percent of Trump’s gains while in office

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has spent the majority of his presidency bragging about the stock market under his leadership. But Monday saw the largest stock market drop in the history of the United States.

“The market will take care of itself,” Trump promised, saying that it will be “strong” again after the virus is taken care of. But earlier in the press conference he said that they’re anticipating anywhere from July to August before they can slow the infection rate.

When the market went down briefly, Trump blamed the Democrats, saying it was part of a conspiracy against him and his successful economy.

But the market closed Monday at a historic low of 2,997.10, nearly a 12 percent drop. It eliminated 96 percent of the gains since Trump entered office and began bragging about his stock market numbers.

