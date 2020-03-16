Dow Jones has historic nearly 3,000 point drop — eliminating 96 percent of Trump’s gains while in office

President Donald Trump has spent the majority of his presidency bragging about the stock market under his leadership. But Monday saw the largest stock market drop in the history of the United States.

“The market will take care of itself,” Trump promised, saying that it will be “strong” again after the virus is taken care of. But earlier in the press conference he said that they’re anticipating anywhere from July to August before they can slow the infection rate.

Record Stock Market & Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

In the “old days,” when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018

Stock Market up 5 months in a row! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

The Economy is one of the best in our history, with unemployment at a 50 year low, and the Stock Market ready to again break a record (set by us many times) – & all you heard yesterday, based on a phony story, was Impeachment. You want to see a Stock Market Crash, Impeach Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

Since November 8th, Election Day, the Stock Market has posted $3.2 trillion in GAINS and consumer confidence is at a 15 year high. Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2017

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

The Stock Market went up massively from the day after I won the Election, all the way up to the day that I took office, because of the enthusiasm for the fact that I was going to be President. That big Stock Market increase must be credited to me. If Hillary won – a Big Crash! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

Stock Market is heading for one of the best months (June) in the history of our Country. Thank you Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

When the market went down briefly, Trump blamed the Democrats, saying it was part of a conspiracy against him and his successful economy.

The prospect of Presidential Harassment by the Dems is causing the Stock Market big headaches! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The Stock Market is up massively since the Election, but is now taking a little pause – people want to see what happens with the Midterms. If you want your Stocks to go down, I strongly suggest voting Democrat. They like the Venezuela financial model, High Taxes & Open Borders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2018

But the market closed Monday at a historic low of 2,997.10, nearly a 12 percent drop. It eliminated 96 percent of the gains since Trump entered office and began bragging about his stock market numbers.

Dow closes 3,000 points down, wiping out 96% of the gains of Trump’s presidency. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 16, 2020