Dr. Anthony Fauci says ‘we’ll get through this’ in uplifting coronavirus bedside message
America’s doctor offered an inspiring bedside message of hope as the nation faces the deadliest days and weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.Dr. Anthony Fauci calmly told Americans on Tuesday that we can “get over this” if we continue to observe strict shutdowns and social distancing.“We really have to hang in there,” Fauci told CNN. “So let’s all hang in there together. We will get over this and this will end.”Even as he suggested that the Centers for Disease Control may order all Americans to wear masks outside, Fauci said the strategy so far is working as well as could be expected.“We do beli…
Breaking Banner
Russia’s top coronavirus doctor tests positive for COVID-19 after shaking hands with Putin
The head of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital who met with President Vladimir Putin a week ago has tested positive, he said Tuesday, as the Kremlin announced the Russian leader's health was fine.
Last Tuesday Denis Protsenko met with the Russian leader who inspected the Kommunarka hospital while wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit. But the 67-year-old Putin was also seen talking to Protsenko without any protective gear.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly told Russian news agencies that Putin took regular tests and there was no reason to worry about his health.
"Everything is fine," Peskov said.
Breaking Banner
Florida sheriff investigating daily leads into ‘Tiger King’ disappearance
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is now investigating "six leads a day" into the whereabouts of Don "Jack" Lewis, the man whose mysterious disappearance was a key point of the events of the explosive new Netflix documentary, "Tiger King."
Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads. #CaroleBaskin #DonLewis #Netflix #Tiger #BigCatRescue #JoeExotic #TigerKingNetflix #HCSO pic.twitter.com/LHoJcBZVOI
Obama suggests Trump team ‘denied warnings’ of deadly coronavirus pandemic
Former US president Barack Obama took a veiled swipe Tuesday at his successor Donald Trump, chastising those who have "denied warnings" of a deadly coronavirus pandemic and cautioning against ignoring the consequences of climate change.
The popular two-term Democrat took to social media as the Trump administration finalized a controversial rollback of Obama-era vehicle fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards that were aimed at slowing global warming.
"We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic," Obama posted on Twitter.
"We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall."