Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr. Birx refuses to say whether lockdown should continue: ‘I’m going to share it with the president’

Published

20 mins ago

on

Federal coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said that “every metro area” should expect an outbreak equivalent to New York.

“What I wanted to be very clear on is every metro area should assume that they could have an outbreak equivalent to New York, and do everything right now to prevent it,” Birx told Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd pressed Birx on whether Americans should be prepared for the national recommendations for a lockdown to continue.

But the doctor refused to answer.

“What is your recommendation?” Todd asked. “What recommendation are you going to be giving to them or are you not sharing that with us?”

“I’m going to share it with the president and vice president first,” Birx insisted.

Watch the video below from NBC.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

As US coronavirus testing lags, scientists say we need better tests to get back to normal

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Despite the United States' struggles to test patients for the COVID-19 coronavirus, medical experts say the country will need an entirely different type of test to end statewide lockdowns and let people return to work.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Though the US has ramped up testing nationwide, the availability of the tests remains insufficient to meet the growing demand. Undeterred by the delays in identifying confirmed cases, President Donald Trump is already pushing to "reopen the country." The medical experts on the White House coronavirus task force agree that while his timeline of restarting the economy by Easter is "aspirational," the country cannot remain on lockdown forever. In order to begin letting people return to work, however, medical experts say the US will need to learn more about coronavirus immunity and develop a "serological test," sometimes called an "antibody test," to identify people who have already recovered.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dr. Birx refuses to say whether lockdown should continue: ‘I’m going to share it with the president’

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Federal coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said that "every metro area" should expect an outbreak equivalent to New York.

"What I wanted to be very clear on is every metro area should assume that they could have an outbreak equivalent to New York, and do everything right now to prevent it," Birx told Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press.

Todd pressed Birx on whether Americans should be prepared for the national recommendations for a lockdown to continue.

But the doctor refused to answer.

"What is your recommendation?" Todd asked. "What recommendation are you going to be giving to them or are you not sharing that with us?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pelosi drops the mic on Trump over his COVID-19 pandemic failures: ‘As the president fiddles, people are dying’

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was unsparing in her criticism of Donald Trump and spoke bluntly of his failures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"First let me say how sad it is that ever since the president's signing of the [stimulus] bill, the number of deaths reported has doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 in our country," the California Democrat began. "This is such a very, very sad time for us. So we should be taking every precaution. The president? His denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it -- his continued delay in getting equipment to where it's needed is deadly."

Continue Reading
 
 