Dr. Sanjay Gupta has a coronavirus warning for Mike Pence

President Donald Trump told Fox News Host Sean Hannity Wednesday that his lockdown of the borders has resulted in the low number of coronavirus cases in the United States. In fact, no one has any idea just how many people even have the virus or if deaths were caused by it.

Speaking to CNN, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained that the lack of testing is a whole different can of worms.

“We’re clearly not doing enough testing,” said Dr. Gupta. “You can compare what we have done in this country compared to other countries. … In order to be able to tackle something in public health you have to know what you’re dealing with.”

He explained that roughly 500 people have been tested and according to the John’s Hopkins map, 157 (31%) have tested positive. South Korea has tested thousands each day since they were able to get testing kits out.

After a few weeks, Dr. Gupta said that the Trump administration has realized that testing is the most important thing for them to fast-track, calling it a “shift.”

Watch his comments below:

