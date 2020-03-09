Quantcast
Economist tells CNBC it’s ‘more likely than not’ that we’re headed towards recession

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street this Monday, Mark Zandi of Moody’s told host David Faber that the chances of the U.S. heading into a recession are “more likely than not.”

As the Dow and S&P reported their worst day since 2011, Faber asked Zandi how the dampened economic activity as a result of the coronavirus will play out in the near future.

“More likely than not, I’d say at this point are well over even — if you priced me, I’d say 60-65 percent,” Zandi said, referring to the chances of a recession. “I think it’s going to be very difficult to avoid a downturn.”

Zandi added that when it comes to how deep or severe the recession will be, that will depend on the Trump administration and Congress.

Watch the full segment below:

