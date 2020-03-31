Quantcast
Elderly Illinois couple dies of coronavirus just hours apart

Published

1 hour ago

on

Coronavirus has claimed its first elderly couple in Illinois, according to the Chicago Sun Times. It’s unclear if it’s the first couple nationally to have passed.

Feliks Ogorodnik, 88, and his wife, Luiza, 84, died this weekend after succumbing to COVID-19.

The two emigrated from Ukraine decades ago and have lived in Chicago. According to the obituary appearing on Chicago Jewish Funerals, they leave behind two daughters and four grandchildren.

They “were very grateful to be here and become U.S. citizens,” the obituary states. “They always strived to improve their English and learn more about the United States.”

Luiza Ogorodnik was a former physician herself while in Ukraine and loved books and the theatre. She “was a very energetic woman, full of optimism and life. She loved people and always sought to help those around her.”

Feliks Ogorodnik managed a construction company and was fiercely dedicated to his family. He also loved gardening. The couple’s photo in the funeral page is of the couple showing off a massive prized tomato.

“They were a beautiful couple,” son-in-law Ed Greenwald told The Chicago Tribune this week. “Very loving and wonderful grandparents and very integral to our family.”

“He always shared his harvest with family and neighbors,” the obituary states. “His family was everything to him.”

Luiza passed away first at 12:12 pm. on March 28, the medical examiner’s office reported. It was less than five hours later that her husband joined her, at 4:50 p.m.

A memorial service will be arranged later and a private funeral will be Tuesday while the family holds Shiva Tuesday and Wednesday.

Read the full obituary.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
