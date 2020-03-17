Quantcast
Election line several blocks long in Illinois — while people are told to socially distance

1 min ago

Governors and municipalities were afraid people would be forced to choose between voting and their health by participating in the Tuesday election. For some places, the polling places were sparse and sanitizer was available for anyone. But one Illinois precinct had a line several blocks long.

Hannah Meisel wrote about polls at a police station in Chicago’s 44th ward.

“At least they’re waiting outside,” she noted, showing the dozens of people not shoved together in a single room.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement, “logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn’t possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans.”

The courts disagreed, saying the election would go on as planned. As a result, the polls have shown a considerable dropoff from earlier primary states before the coronavirus began to spread.

See Meisel’s video below:


The coronavirus crisis has been undercut by assurances that everything is under control — it isn't: NYT Editorial Board

March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020

In an op-ed published in the New York Times this Tuesday, the paper's Editorial Board warned that claims that say the coronavirus outbreak is under control are highly misleading.

The Board compares the upheaval caused by the virus to World War II, where the demand of a national response and the mobilization of resources could not have been achieved by the free market or individual states on their own.

"The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 180,000 people around the globe, and claimed more than 7,000 lives already," the Board writes. "Based on what they know about the virus so far, experts say that between two million and 200 million people could be infected in the coming weeks and months, in the United States alone. If the worst came to pass, as many as 1.7 million of our neighbors and loved ones could die. How many people are affected depends on the actions that we as a nation take right now."

Trump and Mnuchin considering a $1 trillion stimulus package to send checks to Americans

March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020

After opposing a stimulus plan when the markets crashed in 2007 and 2008, Republicans are now considering a stimulus plan of upwards of $1 trillion, CNN's Manu Raju reported Tuesday.

"White House, Mnuchin now discussing stimulus plan worth $1 trillion, per source familiar," he tweeted. "Initial estimates of $850B increased after budget crunchers looked at numbers. Would include about $250B worth of checks for Americans."

It's an ironic number because it's exactly the number that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) opposed in 2008.

