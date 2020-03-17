Election line several blocks long in Illinois — while people are told to socially distance

Governors and municipalities were afraid people would be forced to choose between voting and their health by participating in the Tuesday election. For some places, the polling places were sparse and sanitizer was available for anyone. But one Illinois precinct had a line several blocks long.

Hannah Meisel wrote about polls at a police station in Chicago’s 44th ward.

“At least they’re waiting outside,” she noted, showing the dozens of people not shoved together in a single room.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement, “logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn’t possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans.”

I believe when we look back on this, we'll be happy we did this. The votes that have already been cast will still be counted – and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

The courts disagreed, saying the election would go on as planned. As a result, the polls have shown a considerable dropoff from earlier primary states before the coronavirus began to spread.

