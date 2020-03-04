Elizabeth Warren assessing her path forward: report

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is talking with her campaign team about her path forward after not winning any Super Tuesday states, including her home state of Massachusetts. The Warren team’s strategy was to amass delegates on Super Tuesday, knowing winning states would be hard, but few anticipated Joe Biden’s resurgence that began last Saturday in South Carolina and continued to a massive surprise win last night.

New York Times national political reporter Shane Goldmacher broke the news:

Assessing the path forward does not necessarily mean dropping out, and the Warren campaign late Tuesday night released a statement noting there are still many states that have yet to hold their primaries, but experts say it is hard to see a path to winning the nomination for her.

While all the delegates have not been allotted yet, The New York Times shows Warren currently has picked up just 28 on Super Tuesday, compared to Sanders’ 280 and Biden’s 351.

Mike Bloomberg, who also won few delegates Tuesday has suspended his campaign and is supporting Joe Biden.