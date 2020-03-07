Elizabeth Warren releases moving video on what’s next: ‘Choose to fight only righteous fights’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released a video on Saturday reflecting on her 2020 presidential bid.

“Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough—and they will—you will know that there is only one option ahead of you: Nevertheless, you must persist,” Warren urged.

The video did not include an endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This fight, our fight, is not over. And our place in this fight has not ended. This fight goes on.

“Sure, the fight may take a new form, but I will be in that fight, and I want you in that fight with me,” Warren said. “We will persist.”

