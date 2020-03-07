Elizabeth Warren releases moving video on what’s next: ‘Choose to fight only righteous fights’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released a video on Saturday reflecting on her 2020 presidential bid.
“Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough—and they will—you will know that there is only one option ahead of you: Nevertheless, you must persist,” Warren urged.
The video did not include an endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or former Vice President Joe Biden.
“This fight, our fight, is not over. And our place in this fight has not ended. This fight goes on.
“Sure, the fight may take a new form, but I will be in that fight, and I want you in that fight with me,” Warren said. “We will persist.”
Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough—and they will—you will know that there is only one option ahead of you: Nevertheless, you must persist. pic.twitter.com/GA4vl9tuRl
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 7, 2020
Paul Krugman launches devastating tweetstorm indicting ‘man-child’ Trump for coming explosion of coronavirus cases
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman launched a 10-tweet broadside at Donald Trump and the "anti-science" Republican Party on Saturday, laying the blame on them for what he expects to be an explosion of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Beginning by writing, "There are now good reasons to believe that the coronavirus will hit America especially hard, even though it originated in China," the Nobel Prize-winning economist explained that the possible massive pandemic could have been limited if the country wasn't being run by a "man-child" supported by sycophants in the White House and in Congress.
Donald Trump has become the leader of the dumbest suicide cult ever
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
"Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say the coronavirus poses an imminent threat to the United States," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to "say they are taking steps to be prepared, including washing their hands more often or limiting their travel plans."
Get on board for President Joe: He’ll win, and Trump is finished
We're going to need a new word for momentum when this is over, but that's the way it's looking. "In my year of covering politics, I don't think I've ever seen anything like what happened in the 48 hours after South Carolina," New York Times columnist David Brooks wrote on Friday. "Millions of Democrats from all around the country, from many different demographics, turning as one and arriving at a common decision. It was like watching a flock of geese or a school of fish, seemingly leaderless, sensing some shift in conditions, sensing each other's intuitions, and smoothly shifting direction en masse."