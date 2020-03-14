Emergency coronavirus measures could delay Benjamin Netanyahu’s bribery trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could see a delayed start his corruption trial due to emergency actions taken by his government.

“Justice Minister Amir Ohana has announced that emergency measures will be taken affecting the workings of Israel’s courts, in order to counter the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions could lead to a postponement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial, currently slated to begin Tuesday,” Haaretz report Saturday.

Netanyahu was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in November.

The conservative politician is facing more than a decade in prison.