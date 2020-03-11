Ex-GOP gov Matt Bevin slammed for mocking coronavirus threat: ‘Adults are talking, one-term’

On Wednesday, former Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) took to Twitter to mock the idea that coronavirus is a serious problem:

BREAKING NEWS: Chicken Little has just confirmed that the sky IS indeed falling… Everyone is advised to take cover immediately and to bring lots of toilet paper with them when they do so… — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) March 11, 2020

Bevin, who was notorious for angering even members of his own party as governor and who lost a closely-contested election to former state Attorney General Andy Beshear, was promptly buried in outraged replies:

Same — Jules (@julesmaysmith) March 11, 2020

We have a pandemic of stupidity.

Please stay off Twitter and stop spreading it Matt … — No fan of Putin’s Chosen 1 (@Tasreme) March 12, 2020

6.6% fatality rate in Italy, but keep making jokes, chief. — Emey the Social Distancer (@emeyerson) March 11, 2020

If Corona virus was a campaign donor in search of a pardon you'd surely believe it. — Lee Donohue (@donohuelee) March 11, 2020

Pandemically screwing it up — MoeFlash (@MoeFlash) March 11, 2020

Thank God you are not in charge of killing Kentuckians. — 502Gal (@Villegirl808613) March 11, 2020

Shhhh adults are talking, one term — wilson, josh (@THEJO5HWIL5ON) March 11, 2020

We're all thankful you are unemployed during a time like this — Jeff Pile (@Jeff_Pile) March 11, 2020

Just reminds me why I did not vote for you! Governor Beshear is doing an excellent job! — Kim Higgins (@mulli620) March 11, 2020

Pray tell oh wise one, are the other governor's also saying the sky is falling? What about the colleges and universities around the country? And the employers who are restricting employee travel? Are those who trust science wrong? If Trump changed his tune, will you then too? — Brooke says protect and defend democracy. (@PreppyQ) March 11, 2020

