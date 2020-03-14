Ex-Trump official questions why White House hasn’t released president’s coronavirus test results yet: ‘It’s astonishing’

On CNN Saturday, former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci demanded that the president should release the results of his coronavirus test immediately, and cannot leave the American people hanging.

“Is this what it looks like to work with Trump behind the scenes?” asked anchor Ana Cabrera. “Is there no one who privately would tell the president, you can’t call this a hoax, it is no joke, and you are going to put everyone at risk if you don’t take this seriously?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I mean, I would imagine that a few people, particularly Vice President Pence, has sort of indicated that to him,” said Scaramucci. “And listen, I know the vice president’s working probably 24/7 on this thing. But there are a couple things going on. They release a statement from the White House physician that he doesn’t need to be tested, but then he’s tested, and so that sort of is strange in itself.”

“The new Roche test has a four-hour determination whether somebody has the COVID-19, so it is sort of astonishing they haven’t released that test yet, as well.” added Scaramucci. “There are a lot of different things going on, but the main thing is the president is a rogue operator, has always been the Lone Ranger without Tonto, so his aides are literally scrambling around to try to make something more sane which is absolutely insane, which happens to be the president. That’s why you see all this confusion and, you know, the Dow futures are down a lot after this last press conference.”

“It would be better served for the president to get out of the way here, let Vice President Pence and the medical team and Steven Mnuchin handle the questions,” continued Scaramucci. “You got the futures now in a rout again. Because what happens is people are resetting for Monday and saying, there’s really no good news, and the economy, the global economy is going to be at a standstill for likely one to two months.”

Watch below: