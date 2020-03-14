Ex-Trump official questions why White House hasn’t released president’s coronavirus test results yet: ‘It’s astonishing’
On CNN Saturday, former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci demanded that the president should release the results of his coronavirus test immediately, and cannot leave the American people hanging.
“Is this what it looks like to work with Trump behind the scenes?” asked anchor Ana Cabrera. “Is there no one who privately would tell the president, you can’t call this a hoax, it is no joke, and you are going to put everyone at risk if you don’t take this seriously?”
“Well, I mean, I would imagine that a few people, particularly Vice President Pence, has sort of indicated that to him,” said Scaramucci. “And listen, I know the vice president’s working probably 24/7 on this thing. But there are a couple things going on. They release a statement from the White House physician that he doesn’t need to be tested, but then he’s tested, and so that sort of is strange in itself.”
“The new Roche test has a four-hour determination whether somebody has the COVID-19, so it is sort of astonishing they haven’t released that test yet, as well.” added Scaramucci. “There are a lot of different things going on, but the main thing is the president is a rogue operator, has always been the Lone Ranger without Tonto, so his aides are literally scrambling around to try to make something more sane which is absolutely insane, which happens to be the president. That’s why you see all this confusion and, you know, the Dow futures are down a lot after this last press conference.”
“It would be better served for the president to get out of the way here, let Vice President Pence and the medical team and Steven Mnuchin handle the questions,” continued Scaramucci. “You got the futures now in a rout again. Because what happens is people are resetting for Monday and saying, there’s really no good news, and the economy, the global economy is going to be at a standstill for likely one to two months.”
Here is how Trump could abuse his new powers now that he has declared a national emergency
President Donald Trump has officially declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. In doing so, be potentially unlocks federal funding to numerous regional outbreaks, much to the relief of state health officials around the country.
But there is a dark side. According to Politico's Josh Gerstein, a national emergency declaration also grants Trump a broad package of new executive powers — some of which are clearly ripe for abuse against the American people.
"Federal law gives Trump vast emergency powers in times of pandemic," wrote Gerstein. "He could direct the quarantine of people arriving in the United States who exhibit certain symptoms or even if they’re just suspected of having the virus. He could have the federal government detain individuals if their illness might wind up crossing state lines. And under regulations revised and reissued just before Trump entered office, the government can stop and seize any plane, train or automobile to stymie the spread of contagious disease. Some even interpret the statute as meaning a president could deploy the military to cordon off a city or state."
Trump uses coronavirus press conference to threaten Fed head for not halting economic slide
At Saturday's coronavirus press conference, President Donald Trump downplayed the idea he would fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell — but emphasized he has the power to do so, and attacked the Fed for not pumping up the economy enough.
"You're always going after the Fed," said one reporter. "If you feel so strongly about it, why don't you dismiss the chairman, or do you think you're powerless to do so?"
"No, I think I have the right to do that or the right to remove him as chairman," said Trump. "He has, so far, made a lot of bad decisions, in my opinion. We had this great and we'll soon have again because I think you'll have a tremendous bounce when this is over. I think there's a pent-up bounce that's going to be tremendous. You saw that yesterday with the stock market."