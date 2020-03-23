Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Excuse me!’ Elizabeth Warren unloads on Bloomberg host after he blames Dems for stalled virus bill

Published

15 mins ago

on

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was confronted by Bloomberg host Jonathan Ferro on Monday over the stalled coronavirus relief legislation.

“In this bill, there are checks for everyday Americans,” Ferro told the senator. “The reason this bill hasn’t gone through is because of Democratic senators. Do you want to be the person that stopping people from getting their checks to meet their rent at the end of this month?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Excuse me,” Warren shot back. “The reason this bill has not gone through is because of Republicans senators and because of Republican leadership that pretended to negotiate for three days with the Democrats and then at the end of that time basically introduced their own bill.”

“We’ve laid out what our principles are,” she continued. “And that is you can’t give a half a billion dollars to giant industry and not help people at the grassroots.”

“You guys can get this done,” Ferro charged. “The only thing stopping it from happening is yourselves on both sides of the aisle. And there’s no point coming on the TV shows today and saying, ‘It’s the Republicans fault.’ Because you know what’s happening on the other networks, ‘It’s the Democrats fault.’ It’s all of your fault.”

Warren pointed out that she had been pushing the idea of relief checks for Americans “for weeks now.”

“And right now, we don’t have Republicans to negotiate with on those issues,” the senator added. “They’re not there. So, you tell me what you want to do. You want to bring one on this program? That’s fine with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from Bloomberg.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Russia was winning the Mueller litigation — even before Barr killed it

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, Daily Beast reporter Casey Michel laid out the depressing reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin and his army of trolls had the upper hand in former special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecution — even before the federal lawyers working for Attorney General William Barr moved to drop the charges.

"On a warm fall evening in late 2018, I received a message on Twitter from a group of self-described “anonymous hackers” who claimed they’d swiped Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s database," wrote Michel. "'We are like hundreds of others, but we are the one and only who got the Special Counsel Mueller database,' the message read, busted English and all. The self-described hackers claimed they’d tapped into a local Russian server, accessing all and sundry from what Mueller and his team had already compiled. The hackers passed along a series of files, a supposed good-faith offer of their findings, so that I could amplify Mueller’s findings, Mueller’s work, Mueller’s accusations far and wide."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘languishing’ as he struggles to decide how to use the Defense Production Act: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, President Trump has told people around him that he's facing pressure to utilize the powers given to him by the Defense Production Act. The report comes after Trump faced an avalanche of criticism from those who say he's dragging his feet on mandating private companies to produce medical supplies to help aid the fight against coronavirus.

Trump signed the act last week but has yet to act on it. The act has received pushback from business leaders who say it will cause them to lose profits.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency describes the act as "the primary source of presidential authorities to expedite and expand the supply of resources from the US industrial base to support military, energy, space and homeland security programs."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kushner behind plan to turn over pandemic crisis management to department with little medical experience: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Buried deep in an article describing the rift between the Trump administration and U.S. companies awaiting instructions on what the government requires of them to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Times reports that White House adviser Jared Kushner was behind a move to transfer responsibility for dealing with health crisis to FEMA although the agency lacks deep experience in dealing with health-related crises.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image