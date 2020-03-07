Quantcast
Expert told American Hospital Association to brace for up to '96 million' coronavirus cases: leaked report

So far, the coronavirus outbreak has infected dozens of people in the United States, with double digit mortality numbers.

But according to a leaked presentation from the American Hospital Association reported by Business Insider, some medical professionals are bracing for the epidemic to get much, much worse.

The presentation stated that the endgame could be as high as 96 million Americans infected with coronavirus, with those cases leading to 4.8 million hospitalizations and 480,000 deaths. Hospitals, according the presentation, should brace for an overload to their system that is 10 times worse than the seasonal flu — although it does not note the time frame over which this scenario may occur.

The AHA has stated that the slide is reflective of the presenter’s views, rather than their own.

“The AHA regularly hosts webinars and conference calls that include a variety of voices and opinions that seek to provide relevant information to professionals at hospitals and health systems that are on the front lines of preparing for and protecting their patients and communities,” said an AHA spokeswoman to Business Insider. “The slides you shared reflect the various perspectives of field experts and should not be attributed to the AHA.”


March 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump has become the leader of the dumbest suicide cult ever

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

"Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say the coronavirus poses an imminent threat to the United States," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to "say they are taking steps to be prepared, including washing their hands more often or limiting their travel plans."

Melania Trump complains on Twitter about critics of her 'work' — and it doesn't go well for her at all

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump used her Twitter account to fire back at critics who pointed out that she was promoting the building of a White House tennis pavilion at a time when the rest of the country was reeling from the coronavirus crisis -- and it backfired spectacularly.

Thursday the wife of President Donald Trump posted pictures of herself wearing a hardhat while looking over plans for the athletic facility and wrote: "I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse . Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication."

After her Twitter feed was filled mentions of the corononavirus pandemic that most people feel is a priority at the moment, the first lady came back on Saturday to retweet the post and add, "I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest. "

