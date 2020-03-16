Quantcast
Connect with us

Facebook will remove misinformation from politicians — but only if it is about coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Facebook has historically struggled with requests to remove false information from their social network. In particular, they have furiously resisted any call to remove political ads that contain verifiable lies.

But in a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg made clear the company will take a much more hardline stance when it comes to fake news about coronavirus:

ADVERTISEMENT

A great deal of misinformation has spread online about coronavirus, much of which has come from a number of right-wing sites or sites promoting alternative medicine.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

AG Bill Barr moves to drop charges against ‘Putin’s Chef’: DOJ claims the reason why is classified

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was faced a special counsel investigation into his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and was impeached over strengthen Russia's position in the region, which is why a decision by Attorney General William Barr will likely garner much criticism.

"The U.S. Justice Department moved Monday to drop its two-year-long prosecution of a Russian company charged with orchestrating a social media campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election," The Washington Post reported Monday evening. "The stunning reversal came weeks before the case — a spin off of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe — was to go to trial."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trish Regan ‘unlikely to return’ to Fox after getting benched for coronavirus wing-nuttery: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

According to the Washington Post, Fox Business anchor Trish Regan is likely out of her job after a partisan tirade accusing Democrats of engineering a coronavirus overreaction to topple President Donald Trump.

"Regan’s on-air speculation at the start of last week that coronavirus was merely another impeachment gambit for Democrats drew widespread pushback," reported Paul Farhi and Sarah Ellison. "Clearly the mood was changing at Fox by the time the network announced late Friday that her discussion-and-commentary program on Fox Business would leave the air indefinitely, to be replaced by newscasts. Fox insiders said Regan is unlikely to return."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge shoots down Ohio’s plan to postpone their 2020 presidential primary

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

A state judge in Ohio has rejected Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's request to postpone the state's primaries until June 2.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, "Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Frye said it would be a 'terrible precedent' for a judge to step in 12 hours before polls open to rewrite the election code."

DeWine's request was part of a broad series of statewide shutdowns ordered in Ohio to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image