Facebook will remove misinformation from politicians — but only if it is about coronavirus

Facebook has historically struggled with requests to remove false information from their social network. In particular, they have furiously resisted any call to remove political ads that contain verifiable lies.

But in a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg made clear the company will take a much more hardline stance when it comes to fake news about coronavirus:

Sheryl Sandberg signals Facebook getting a lot more aggressive with its approach to misinformation, saying they will remove misinformation from politicians, celebrities and even in private groups when it comes to COVID-19 https://t.co/jV9Xcn9Su1 — Emily Chang (@emilychangtv) March 16, 2020

A great deal of misinformation has spread online about coronavirus, much of which has come from a number of right-wing sites or sites promoting alternative medicine.