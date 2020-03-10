Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Faith-healing’ megachurch cancels hospital sessions over coronavirus fears

Published

1 min ago

on

A megachurch in California that regularly conducts “faith-healing” sessions at local hospitals apparently doesn’t believe the power of prayer is strong enough to cure coronavirus.

The Bethel Church in Redding, California, which serves as the spiritual home to an estimated 6,300 weekly worshipers, announced this week that it is canceling its regularly scheduled visits to hospitals as fears of the coronavirus pandemic take hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sacramento Bee reports that Bethel Church believes that its followers’ prayers are capable of not only healing sick people but also “raising the dead.” Now, however, the church is “advising the faithful to wash their hands, urging those who feel sick to stay home, canceling missionary trips and advising its faith healers to stay away from local hospitals.”

The church says that it is in contact with local health officials and is working with them in their efforts to contain the spread of the virus, although so far it says it has no plans to cancel its weekly services.

“Through email communications, signage, and church announcements, we are actively encouraging health practices and precautions to our whole community,” Aaron Tesauro, a church spokesman, tells the Sacramento Bee. “We believe that wisdom, modern medicine, and faith are meant to work together, and express the value for each in the pursuit of continued health and healing.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP school board candidate whines he’s the real victim after Christian school fires him for calling ex-NAACP chief an ‘ignorant darkie’

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

A Republican running for school board in North Carolina was fired after using a racial slur about Black people on social media.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Eric Whitfield is on the November ballot for the Onslow County School Board. But after a Facebook post using a "controversial term" for African-Americans, while attacking the former head of the local NAACP, he is now being pressured to drop out.

"White conservatives love to see black successful men. The white conservative is the real national Association (sic) for the advancement of colored people! Conservatives love, absolutely love, voting for a successful black man. I am sorry that Mark Robinson is not under your control. I hope you get to feeling better about that," Whitfield first posted according to screen captures.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman: The coronavirus crisis exploded because conservatives can’t deal with the truth

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

According to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, no one should be surprised that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are lagging behind dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic since they have a history of being too slow to react when a crisis hits the country.

In his column for the New York Times, Krugman started out by pointing out that the president has a well-known disregard for facts that don't fit his world view as his recent comments on the epidemic illustrated.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Chaos erupts at a Florida county fair after ride worker shouts a racial slur

Published

49 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

According to NBC News 2, an altercation broke out at the fair in Lee County, Florida on Sunday, after a ride operator screamed a racial slur at a guest and the guest grabbed him, while confused children cried in the background.

In the video, posted by attendee Trevor Reiland, the operator called the guest's wife a "b*tch," demanded the man leave the ride platform and "come see him," then shouted a racial slur. The guest seized the operator and tried to drag him off the platform.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image