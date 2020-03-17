‘Fast and furious’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta sounds the alarm on now-accelerating coronavirus spread among medical professionals
On CNN Tuesday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed the disastrous toll coronavirus is already taking on doctors and hospitals.
“I’m about to let you in on a conversation I’ve been having with some of my colleagues here in Atlanta, at the Emory hospitals,” said Gupta. “I want to preface by saying, look, what you’re hearing over the last 24 hours, 48 hours is pretty concerning, alarming. We’re going to get through this pandemic. We’re going to get through this. It is going to take time, but we thought we would give you an idea of what doctors are facing in hospitals now. I would like to bring in my colleague Dr. Carlos del Rio, who is the dean of Emory at Grady Hospital. We have been colleagues for a long time, traveled around the world together.”
“Carlos, good morning,” he continued. “You and I were emailing throughout the night as well. And I thought I might just start off by sharing a little bit. Certain things I can’t share, but some emails came in last night, guys, this is happening, we’re now seeing droves of patients being admitted with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Nine doctors now sick with 20 more expected tomorrow. The nine doctors who are sick tested positive for the coronavirus.”
“The advice that the doctors were giving to their colleagues, to us, Carlos, tell your friends to hunker down and take this quarantine very seriously,” said Gupta. “You replied, this is happening fast and furious. Look, we have been talking about this for a long time. The anticipation of these patients coming to the hospitals.”
‘Lack of testing is killing us!’ Epidemiologist sounds alarm on CNN about worsening coronavirus disaster
An epidemiologist went on CNN Tuesday to sound the alarm about how completely unprepared the United States is to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told CNN that American medical professionals' response to the virus is still being hampered by a shortage of testing kits.
Specifically, Marrazzo said that the lack of sufficient kits was also hurting supplies of needed medical equipment to combat the disease.
"This lack of diagnostic testing is really killing us," she said. "And the reason is, because when we have somebody come in who we think might have a good chance of infection, we immediately have to don the most protective personal protective equipment, the shield, all that sort of stuff. We can't stop using that equipment until we are sure that person doesn't have the infection. So when you prolong the time to get that result back, you're burning through a lot of that equipment."
Trump creditor woes
Coronavirus is panicking Wall Street, but it’s got investors in Donald Trump’s second biggest creditor terrified. They should be. Their entire investment may be flushed down the financial toilet if Trump can’t pay his debts on his heavily leveraged golf resorts, hotels and restaurants.
Shares of the little, and little known, Ladder Capital (LADR) closed Monday at $8.32 a share, down from $18 less than three weeks ago.
‘It’s going to be a tsunami’: NY’s Governor Cuomo warns coronavirus numbers are about to get catastrophic
On CNN Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) appeared on the show hosted by his brother Chris, to warn about the imminent catastrophe coronavirus will wreak on the health care system in his state.
"We have to engage this. We have to engage it fully," said Cuomo. "This is a war. It's a long-term war. This is not a few weeks. We have to get the American people set for it. They have to get the facts. They hear so much different information. They don't know what to believe. It makes them for anxious rather than more confident."
"I think the president is getting it. This has to be a national effort," Cuomo continued. "There is no country that has done this that didn't make it a national effort. China, South Korea, Italy. It's the federal government that has to do this. You look at the national headlines today. Every state doing their own thing. Different cities doing their own thing. It's confusing. It's chaos. They don't know which way to go. The federal government should come up, step in, and say, this is what we're going to do. This is what we do in schools, this is what we do in businesses, here are the rules. And then the states can adjust the rules to their particular circumstances."