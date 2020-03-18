Fear contagion research reveals why coronavirus anxiety can quickly spread from person to person
As cases of COVID-19 proliferate, there’s a pandemic of fear unfolding alongside the pandemic of the coronavirus.Media announce mass cancellations of public events “over coronavirus fears.” TV stations show images of “coronavirus panic shopping.” Magazines discuss attacks against Asians sparked by “racist coronavirus fears.”Due to the global reach and instantaneous nature of modern media, fear contagion spreads faster than the dangerous yet invisible virus. Watching or hearing someone else who’s scared causes you to be frightened, too, without necessarily even knowing what caused the other per…
Latest Headlines
Fear contagion research reveals why coronavirus anxiety can quickly spread from person to person
As cases of COVID-19 proliferate, there’s a pandemic of fear unfolding alongside the pandemic of the coronavirus.Media announce mass cancellations of public events “over coronavirus fears.” TV stations show images of “coronavirus panic shopping.” Magazines discuss attacks against Asians sparked by “racist coronavirus fears.”Due to the global reach and instantaneous nature of modern media, fear contagion spreads faster than the dangerous yet invisible virus. Watching or hearing someone else who’s scared causes you to be frightened, too, without necessarily even knowing what caused the other per... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Trump shuts down Bedminster golf club
WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club has closed most of its operations due to the coronavirus, according to the Washington Post.The clubhouse, fitness center and restaurants all were closed, the Post said, citing an email from General Manager David Schutzenhofer.Schutzenhofer cited Gov. Phil Murphy’s actions to stem the spreadof COVID-19 in announcing the closure, the Post said. Murphy has limited gatherings to 50 people and limited restaurantsto delivery and takeout service.Schutzenhofer did not say when Bedminster would reopen, the newspaper said.The golf courses themsel... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Is the Bay Area’s ‘unprecedented’ lockdown the first of many?
Life came to a grinding halt for millions of San Francisco Bay Area residents as the most stringent isolation orders in the country took effect Tuesday.To stem the spread of the new coronavirus, roughly 7 million people in seven countieswere instructed to “shelter in place” and were prohibited from leaving their homes except for “essential” activities such as purchasing food, medicine and other necessities. Most businesses closed, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants (for takeout and delivery only), hospitals, gas stations, banks and a handful of others.The county orde... (more…)