Quantcast
Connect with us

Fed economists warn US unemployment rate could soon reach 32 percent — during Great Depression it peaked at 25 percent

Published

40 mins ago

on

“These are very large numbers by historical standards, but this is a rather unique shock that is unlike any other experienced by the U.S. economy in the last 100 years.”

Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis are warning that if the current rate of U.S. job losses continues, the country’s unemployment rate could reach a staggering 32.1% by the end of June as the coronavirus pandemic-induced downturn sparks mass layoffs across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miguel Faria-e-Castro, an economist with the St. Louis Fed, wrote in an analysis last week that 47 million more workers could lose their jobs by the end of the second quarter of 2020, bringing the total number of unemployed people in the U.S. to 52.8 million. As CNBC noted, that number would be “more than three times worse than the peak of the Great Recession.”

Faria-e-Castro’s projection of 32.1% unemployment would put the U.S. jobless rate significantly higher than the Depression-era peak of 24.9%.

“The projections are even worse than St. Louis Fed President James Bullard’s much-publicized estimate of 30% [unemployment],” CNBC reported. “They reflect the high nature of at-risk jobs that ultimately could be lost.”

Faria-e-Castro stressed that “the expected duration of unemployment” could matter more “than the unemployment rate itself, especially if the recovery is quick (and so duration is short).”

“These are very large numbers by historical standards,” Faria-e-Castro wrote, “but this is a rather unique shock that is unlike any other experienced by the U.S. economy in the last 100 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the St. Louis Fed analysis, HuffPost senior reporter Zach Carter tweeted, “It remains simply incredible that Congress is not even in town during a crisis of this magnitude.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“An astonishing, bipartisan failure of government,” Carter added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Common Dreams reported last Friday, 3.3 million people filed jobless claims two weeks ago, shattering the previous record of 695,000 set in 1982.

“I have been a labor economist for a very long time and I have never seen anything like this,” Heidi Shierholz of the Economic Policy Institute wrote in a blog post last week. “Furthermore, this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 40 economists surveyed by Bloomberg on Monday said they believe new Labor Department unemployment numbers set for release Thursday will be even higher.

Thomas Costerg, an economist at the investment firm Pictet Wealth Management, predicted that new jobless claims could be as high as 6.5 million while Goldman Sachs estimated 5.25 million.

New York magazine’s Eric Levitz wrote Monday that while the “St. Louis Fed’s projection is just a rough estimate… there’s reason to think its catastrophic prediction is in the right ballpark.”

“It’s hard not to suspect that most every part of our economic life is going to get worse before it gets better,” Levitz added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Rikers Island offers prisoners jobs digging mass graves for $6 per hour

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

As cases of COVID-19 erupt throughout New York's prison system, prisoners at Rikers Island are being offered $6 an hour for the grisly job of digging mass graves.

The Intercept's Ryan Grim reports that prisoners who take the offer will be digging graves at Hart Island in the Bronx, where prisoners in the past have also been paid to dig graves.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio's office confirmed the offer, although they claimed that it was not specifically related to COVID-19 deaths even though the offer included promises that prisoners would be provided with personal protective equipment.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Is Covid-19 introducing a new generation to fears of ‘Jewish Contagion’?

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

When news first broke of COVID-19’s presence in New York City, it centered on the city of New Rochelle and its Orthodox Jewish community as the source of the contagion. New York health officials announced that the state of New York would issue a containment zone one mile in every direction around an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in New Rochelle, called Young Israel of New Rochelle. A week after announcing this initial containment zone, the synagogue was closed down under a state mandate and those who attended the synagogue were put under a self-quarantine order. The private, Jewish schools which surrounded the synagogue were also shut down with Orthodox Jewish communities obeying the recommended advice of New York health officials regarding self-quarantine and social distancing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Susan Rice nails Trump’s problems with strong women: ‘It’s a reflection of one’s own insecurity’

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump went after PBS's White House correspondent, Yamiche Alcindor, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice tweeted that some people simply can't handle "strong Black women." But when speaking to MSNBC's Andrew Mitchell Tuesday, she said she should amend it to Trump having issues with all women.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image