Federal judge issues ruling saying he can’t trust AG Bill Barr’s Department of Justice

The Trump administration’s habit of constantly lying has cost the Department of Justice credibility with at least one federal judge.

US District Judge Reggie Walton on Thursday issued a ruling saying he would personally review the redactions in the Mueller report.

Before the redacted copy of the report was released, Attorney General William Barr issued a “summary” of the report’s findings. When the redacted report was released, it became clear that Barr had grossly misled the American people.

The judge cited Barr’s credibility gap in his ruling.

“The actions of Attorney General Barr and his representations about the Mueller Report preclude the Court’s acceptance of the validity of the Department’s redactions without its independent verification,” Walton wrote. “The court will conduct an independent review of the unredacted version of the Mueller Report to determine whether it concurs with the Department’s determination.”

Judge Walton on Barr: 'The actions of Attorney General Barr and his representations about the Mueller Report preclude the Court’s acceptance of the validity of the Department’s redactions without its independent verification.' https://t.co/UhPzpoqCkr pic.twitter.com/55H6gapnTZ — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) March 5, 2020

BREAKING: Judge won't take DOJ's word on deletions from Mueller report. Orders that he get unredacted copy to review. Doc: https://t.co/8wFl3QInIO — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) March 5, 2020

BREAKING in my/@BuzzFeedNews/@EPICprivacy #FOIA lawsuit to unredact the Mueller report Judge Walton just ordered DOJ to turn over an unredacted copy of Mueller report by March 30 so he can review it to determine what can be further released publicly This is what we hoped for! pic.twitter.com/c0B6ZD0vqc — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) March 5, 2020

Wow, not every day you see a federal judge essentially saying the AG misled the American people. https://t.co/V7VQ4nSZ99 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) March 5, 2020