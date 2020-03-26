Quantcast
Federal workers angered as Trump admin subjects them to a 'confusing jumble' of coronavirus messages: report

March 26, 2020

As the coronavirus health crisis continues to spiral, the nation’s federal agencies are starting to feel its impact as dozens of its employees have tested positive for the virus, all while hundreds if not thousands of government employees have been forced to self-quarantine. According to POLITICO’s Nolan D. McCaskill, a plan from the Trump administration to address the problem is nowhere in sight, and the result is a confusing jumble of messages that has angered federal workers and those who represent them.

“We’ve been getting a lot of mixed information. The president has put out different information, then OMB puts out guidance, and then the DOT secretary puts out guidance and then the FAA administrator puts out guidance,” national president of Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, Mike Perrone, told McCaskill. “Nobody said nothing for how many hours? And they knew about it?” Perrone added. “I’m frustrated — very frustrated — because literally people are gonna get sick and people could potentially die or spread it to their families.”

McCaskill writes that there’s currently no clear directions for federal agencies on reporting infections within their ranks, causing some to undershare their cases to others releasing daily reports on their numbers.

Read McCaskill's full report over at POLITICO.


Anthony Fauci warns: Coronavirus could return in seasonal cycles unless we get a vaccine
March 26, 2020

1 min ago

March 26, 2020

There is a strong chance the new coronavirus could return in seasonal cycles, a senior US scientist said Wednesday, underscoring the urgent need to find a vaccine and effective treatments.

Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a briefing the virus was beginning to take root in the southern hemisphere, where winter is on its way.

"What we're starting to see now... in southern Africa and in the southern hemisphere countries, is that we're having cases that are appearing as they go into their winter season," he said.

Landlords booting out nurses over coronavirus fears — and grocery workers could be next
March 26, 2020

24 mins ago

March 26, 2020

Nurses are reporting that their landlords have kicked them out of their homes over concerns about coronavirus contamination.

One Las Vegas nurse told The Daily Beast she had just finished a shift when she received an urgent email from her landlord, an older woman who lived downstairs, that she and her husband needed to vacate their home within 24 hours over COVID-19 fears.

“I don’t want interaction or debate over this decision,” the landlord wrote. “I’m sorry for the abrupt notice, but given the situation, it’s the choice I’m making to protect myself.”

