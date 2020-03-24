FEMA flip-flops on whether or not it used DPA to obtain test kits after Trump’s press conference

President Donald Trump has been sending mixed signals about whether or not he has actually authorized the Defense Production Act to compel the private sector to produce new medical equipment — and as he does, so too have the federal agencies that would actually be carrying out his order.

Early on Tuesday, both the president and FEMA suggested that the DPA had been activated to procure test kits for coronavirus — but at his press conference in the afternoon, Trump seemed to reverse himself and say the government has not “found it to be the case” that DPA is necessary yet.

Trump, 8am: “The Defense Production Act is in full force, but haven’t had to use it.”@FEMA_Pete, 8:08am: The government is using the DPA to expedite 60,000 test kits. Trump, 5:50pm: The government hasn’t “found it to be the case” that the DPA needs to be used. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) March 24, 2020

Shortly after the briefing, FEMA followed suit and suggested that the test kits, in fact, had not come about as a result of DPA.

JUST IN from FEMA spokeswoman: “At the last minute we were able to procure the test kits from the private market without evoking the DPA.” https://t.co/NoVqbjadHJ — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) March 24, 2020

Many experts and members of Congress in both parties have called on Trump to use the DPA. However, some business leaders, particularly the Chamber of Commerce, have reportedly been lobbying against it.