Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz spotted on Air Force One with Trump hours before self-quarantining over COVID-19 fears

Published

58 mins ago

on

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida will quarantine himself after he was said to come in contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesman for Gaetz posted on Twitter. “While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon.”

The news comes after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also announced self-quarantines.

According to a pool report, Gaetz had been seen boarding Air Force One earlier in the day to travel with President Donald Trump to Florida. It was not immediately clear if Gaetz had come in contact with the president.

Here are 13 claims Trump made about coronavirus that have already been disputed

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States has become a dominant political story, President Donald Trump has repeatedly used the bully pulpit to downplay the seriousness of the infection and attack the media and critics who are sounding the alarm.

As the crisis has unfolded, however, his rosy predictions have been defied by reality again and again. While Trump may have believed some of the falsehoods he spread when he said them, many were made in clear defiance of the obvious truth and what the president can reasonably be expected to have known. I've argued, therefore, that not only has Trump been lying, but he is engaging in an ongoing disinformation campaign about a national health crisis on his own watch.

Matt Gaetz was informed mid-flight on Air Force One that he may have been exposed to coronavirus: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced he was voluntarily submitting to a self-quarantine after being informed that he had come into contact with a coronavirus-infected attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

But according to Politico's Melanie Zanona, Gaetz first learned of the exposure in a very awkward place — mid-flight, aboard Air Force One.

Gaetz reportedly submitted to testing immediately upon landing.

Whistleblowers revealing wrongdoing during Trump administration’s coronavirus response have a key new ally

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

As an air of secrecy seemingly envelops the Trump administration in the midst of the burgeoning coronavirus crisis, national security attorney Mark Zaid on Monday responded by offering free legal representation to whistleblowers who may have something to say about the government’s effort.

“Too many conflicting reports coming from govt officials re: [COVID-19/coronavirus],” Zaid tweeted. “We need to know ground truth. Whistleblowers please come forward. We’ll provide you pro bono (free) legal representation. We need you now more than ever.”

