Florida woman switched multiple voters' party affiliations from Democrat to Republican — without their knowledge

Published

13 mins ago

on

A Florida woman is under investigation for submitting fake voter registration information that switched the party affiliation of voters, according to a report from NBC Connecticut. Early voting for Florida’s presidential primary on March 17 started Thursday.

Cheryl A. Hall, who worked for an organization that helped register voters, turned herself in to authorities this Thursday. She has been charged with 10 felony counts of submission of false voter registration information. According to reports, she filed 119 false voter registration applications.

Hall is reportedly a registered Republican.

“Voters begin calling here last week, telling us that they had begun receiving new voter information cards from our office indicating that had been changes from registered Democrats to registered Republican Party members,” Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays told WFTV. “Voters denied filling out that form that would make that change.”

Hall posted a $20,000 bond and was released from jail.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
