Florida’s huge ‘Republican-rich’ retirement settlement hit with coronavirus community spread: report

1 min ago

Community spread of COVID-19 coronavirus is occurring in a giant retirement community in Florida that is know for being a GOP stronghold.

“At least five residents from The Villages have contracted the coronavirus through community spread or close contact with someone else who had the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health in Sumter County,” Politico reported Friday. “The Villages is a rapidly growing retirement community of more than 50,000 residents that spans three north central Florida counties. Most of the community is in Sumter County, where 29 people have tested positive for the virus as of Friday.”

Authorities report over 2,900 Floridians have tested positive for COVID-19, with 34 fatalities.

“The Villages last week became one of the first locations in the state to receive a 250-bed mobile hospital from the Florida Division of Emergency Services,” Politico reported. “Gov. Ron DeSantis opened a mobile testing site in The Villages on Monday through a partnership with University of Florida Health.”


