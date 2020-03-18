Quantcast
Florida’s youngest coronavirus patient breaks the myth children can’t get sick

1 min ago

A 6-year-old in Florida is suffering from coronavirus, busting the myth that children and young people aren’t getting the disease, WPLG explained.

President Donald Trump perpetuated a misleading claim that children are getting the disease less, in fact children can get it, and it can be hard on them.

Dr. Julie Kantor explained that everyone regardless of age is susceptible to the virus. Not all patients who are positive need to be in the hospital or on a ventilator. She noted it’s only when they begin to have trouble breathing that it becomes an emergency situation.

Young people can also be carriers of the virus, which is why they’re warning against people visiting the elderly or anyone with a compromised immune system.

See the video below from WPLG:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
