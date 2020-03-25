For Republicans there is no more reliable source of accurate information on coronavirus than Trump: poll

When President Donald Trump last week praised two older drugs used to treat Malaria, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, as “game changers” in the fight against coronavirus, perhaps it was only a matter of time.

Trump, in fact, told Americans, “it’s not going to kill anybody.”

Pres. Trump touts chloroquine, an old malaria drug, that doctors say may help treat novel coronavirus, claims it will be available “almost immediately.” Read more about chloroquine: https://t.co/rkWSQfLuu7 pic.twitter.com/0hcraFyk2D — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2020

An Arizona man, as many now know, is dead and his wife seriously ill after ingesting a fish tank cleaner that contained the same active ingredient as the drug Trump promoted.

A new poll shows for Republicans there is no more reliable source of accurate information on coronavirus than President Donald Trump. Nine out of 10 Republicans say Trump is the most reliable source of accurate information on coronavirus, and more see him as accurate than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Who do you trust and not trust to give you accurate information about the virus and what to do during the outbreak?” a CBS News/YouGov poll asked.

For Republicans, 90% said President Trump, tying medical professionals. 84% said the CDC, 81% said their friends and family, 71% said religious leaders, 65% said their governor, and just 13% said the national media, social media, and online sources.

For Democrats, the responses were far different.

92% said medical professionals, 87% listed the CDC as their top choice for accurate information on the coronavirus. 75% said their governor, 72% said the national media and their friends and family, 44% said their religious leaders, 28% said social media and online sources, and just 14% said Trump.