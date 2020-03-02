Former 2020 candidates fly to Texas for last-minute Joe Biden push before Super Tuesday vote

On Monday evening, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are flying to Dallas, Texas for a unity rally with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg are both expected to rally their former supporters for Biden at the event.

The two former candidates both suspended their campaigns within the previous 24 hours and threw their support to Biden, following their rival’s strong showing in South Carolina. Biden had always been considered a favorite going into the “first-in-the-South” primary, due to his strength with African-American voters, but polls in recent weeks had shown Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) closing the gap. Biden’s numbers appeared to bounce back after a strong series of debates and town halls, and he won the primary by nearly 30 points.

The focus now turns to the “Super Tuesday” contests, where a third of the total delegates at the Democratic National Convention will be decided. Texas is a major state in the lineup, with both Biden and Sanders showing leads in the polls over the past few weeks. The state is also a potential target for Democrats in the general election, as it has been shifting to the left amid demographic changes.