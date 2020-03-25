Former GOP candidate Carly Fiorina comes out against $500 billion corporate bailout fund

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina says she opposes a $500 billion corporate bailout fund that is included in the Senate’s coronavirus relief legislation.

“I must say I am not a fan of the $500 billion in corporate bailouts,” Fiorina told MSNBC on Wednesday. “I’m all for the very creative work that it looks like was done to support small businesses, working families, individuals, to extend unemployment insurance as well as safety net programs. I think the corporate bailout should have been left for another day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former presidential candidate argued that airlines could declare bankruptcy and continue to pay their employees.

“But a $50 billion bailout for you when you spent the last eight years buying your stock back to the tune of about $46 billion, doesn’t strike me as the right way to use taxpayer money,” she said. “I think we should focus on individuals, working families and small businesses. So I’m pleased there is a focus on them in this bill. But eventually a bill will come due and I think the corporate bailout was too much, too soon. Maybe we didn’t need it ever.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.