Former GOP candidate Carly Fiorina comes out against $500 billion corporate bailout fund
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina says she opposes a $500 billion corporate bailout fund that is included in the Senate’s coronavirus relief legislation.
“I must say I am not a fan of the $500 billion in corporate bailouts,” Fiorina told MSNBC on Wednesday. “I’m all for the very creative work that it looks like was done to support small businesses, working families, individuals, to extend unemployment insurance as well as safety net programs. I think the corporate bailout should have been left for another day.”
The former presidential candidate argued that airlines could declare bankruptcy and continue to pay their employees.
“But a $50 billion bailout for you when you spent the last eight years buying your stock back to the tune of about $46 billion, doesn’t strike me as the right way to use taxpayer money,” she said. “I think we should focus on individuals, working families and small businesses. So I’m pleased there is a focus on them in this bill. But eventually a bill will come due and I think the corporate bailout was too much, too soon. Maybe we didn’t need it ever.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Breaking Banner
‘This isn’t true’: Trump blasted for lying about doing ‘far more’ COVID-19 testing than any other nation
This Wednesday, President Trump fired off a tweet claiming that the U.S. "has done far more 'testing' than any other nation."
"In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span," Trump wrote.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242824631230308353
According to New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, Trump is lying.
"This isn’t true; and there are few things more dangerous than a president or top official saying something like this to a scared public," she tweeted while highlighting Trump's tweet. "Most people still can’t get tests."
As virus leaves borders shut, European farmers sound alarm
Whether it's served with butter and ham, drowned in hollandaise sauce or topped with a fried egg, nothing says spring in Germany like asparagus.
But this year, the cherished vegetable may be a rare sight on dining tables as many of the foreign seasonal workers who would usually harvest the crop are unable to enter the country because of travel restrictions imposed over the coronavirus.
"The situation is very tense for us farmers," says Thomas Syring, who runs a farm in Beelitz, a town in the state of Brandenburg known for its white asparagus.
Syring is just one of hundreds of farmers faced with the threat that his crops may be left rotting in the fields because of a serious shortage of workers.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s animosity for Dem governors grows as senior White House official insists: ‘If you’re good and respectful to him, he will treat you the same’
President Donald Trump’s famously testy relationship with New York City (and its politicians) continues even as the coronavirus pandemic goes from bad to worse. And that relationship — as well as Trump’s relationships with Democratic governors in other parts of the United States — is the subject of two articles published this week in the Daily Beast and Politico.