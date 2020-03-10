Quantcast
Former Trump voter switches to the Democrats after attending president’s Michigan rally

1 min ago

She voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, but attending a recent rally left her looking for someone new.

In an interview with MSNBC, Katey Morse explained that she’s ready to get Trump out of office and is moving to support former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The behavior concerned me,” she said of Trump in a 2019 interview. “But to be quite honest, I was a big ‘Apprentice’ fan.”

“The celebrity got to you?” MSNBC asked.

“He’s built this business empire, right?” she said.

Morse went to a Trump rally in March 2019, and said it actually made her rethink her choice. A video of the speech shows Morse standing and holding a sign but not cheering with others. Instead, she looked confused.

“To see, like, how Trump can command these people is mind-blowing,” she said.

