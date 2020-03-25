Quantcast
Former Wells Fargo CEO wants Americans back to work next month: ‘Some may even die, I don’t know’

Richard Kovacevich, the former CEO of Wells Fargo, wants Americans to get back to their jobs — even if it kills them.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Kovacevich said that he thinks we have to get Americans working again sometime by the end of next month. Although he’d prefer to have them come back after the coronavirus pandemic is under control, he said the risks to the economy were too great to keep them out much longer.

“We’ll gradually bring those people back and see what happens,” he said. Some of them will get sick, some may even die, I don’t know… Do you want to suffer more economically or take some risk that you’ll get flu-like symptoms and a flu-like experience? Do you want to take an economic risk or a health risk? You get to choose.”

President Donald Trump this week said that he also wanted to see Americans get back to work next month, either by April 1st or by Easter on April 12th, even though public health officials have warned him that the pandemic will not be anywhere close to under control in that time frame.

Trump has reportedly received a push to get Americans back to work by Wall Street executives who are upset that social distancing measures are harming the economy.


Breaking Banner

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rips the Senate for taking off for a month as coronavirus cases climb

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was flabbergasted by reports that the Senate was taking off for nearly a month after a vote on the coronavirus stimulus package.

The New York Democrat said legislators would no doubt be needed to pass more relief, and she worried they wouldn't have enough time to hammer out an agreement when help was needed.

"The Senate might ADJOURN FOR A MONTH after this bill?" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "This is completely dangerous and unacceptable. We HAVE to be able to respond to people’s needs."

Ocasio-Cortez's hometown is currently besieged by the COVID-19 outbreak, as cases multiply and the morgues are close to filling to capacity.

Breaking Banner

DHS told that New York City morgues ‘are expected to reach capacity next week’: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

The Department of Homeland Security was given a grim report this week that morgues in New York City are filling up quickly and could reach their limit within several days.

Politico reports that DHS officials were briefed this week that "morgues in the city are expected to reach capacity next week" thanks to continued deaths from COVID-19 infections.

Should that happen, government officials tell Politico, the Department of Health and Human Services would activate the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams (DMORT) to help the city ease the load by setting up temporary morgues.

Breaking Banner

Damning timeline shows the White House is creating an ‘alternate reality’ where Trump is a competent leader: conservative columnist

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Writing in The Bulwark this Wednesday, Tim Miller chronicled how President Trump "downplayed the threat of and ignored warnings" of the burgeoning threat of coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak. Despite the documented evidence of the White House initially attempting to minimize the threat, the Trump administration is trying to establish an "alternate reality" that paints Trump as a competent leader who was ahead of the situation.

"On March 18 the Trump campaign put out a list of actions the U.S. government took to prepare for COVID-19. They meant this as exculpation; instead, it highlights just how asleep Trump was at the switch, despite warnings from experts within his own government and from former Trump administration officials pleading with him from the outside," Miller writes. "Most prominent among them were former Homeland Security advisor Tom Bossert, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb, and Director for Medical and Biodefense Preparedness at the National Security Council Dr. Luciana Borio who beginning in early January used op-eds, television appearances, social media posts, and private entreaties to try to spur the administration into action."

