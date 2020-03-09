Fox News calls out Trump for ignoring his own virus advice: ‘He’s glad-handing this entire rope line’
Hosts of Fox News on Monday noted that President Donald Trump is refusing to take his own advice when it comes to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As Trump arrived in Florida Monday morning, live video showed the president shaking hands with enthusiastic supporters.
“In this era when shaking hands is a no-no for many people, the president is not showing any concerns about that at all,” host Jon Scott noted. “He’s glad-handing this entire rope line.”
“Remarkable!” co-host Sandra Smith agreed. “Here’s the president just touched down and the DOW selling off 1,600 points.”
Trump recently told Fox News that the practice of shaking hands is not advisable during a pandemic.
“I always felt the concept wasn’t good,” the president explained to Fox News last week. “You read a lot of medical reports [and] it’s not good now.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
CPAC and AIPAC attendees had #cornoravirus. Influential Republicans and Administration members were at both.Trump was at CPAC. He is now shaking hands with crowds in Florida. Cool cool.
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 9, 2020
WATCH: HHS secretary calls Trump economy ‘unbelievable’ and then walks off without taking virus questions
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar lauded the "fundamentals" of President Donald Trump's "unbelievable" economy on Monday but refused to take questions from reporters.
In a statement made in the White House driveway, Azar spoke about the economy instead of giving an update on the novel coronavirus.
"President Trump has delivered a historically strong economy," Azar said. "The fundamentals in this economy are unbelievable. Whether it's employment or wage growth or productivity or international trade deals, the fundamentals remain what they are."
"President Trump is leading a whole of government response with the vice president helping him on the public health issues that we're facing with the novel coronavirus," he added. "That is his number once concern. In terms of the economy, he and his economic team have the tools to keep this economy going strong."
Breaking Banner
Trump and his close advisers have not been tested for coronavirus despite possible CPAC exposure: report
Even though multiple Trump administration who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference last month were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, apparently President Donald Trump himself still has not undergone testing for the disease.
White House sources tell ABC News' Justin Fishel that "POTUS and his closest advisers have not been tested for coronavirus as of now," even though multiple CPAC attendees, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) are both self-quarantining after being exposed.
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus outbreak stumps Trump as he continues to treat it like a partisan battle: columnist
Writing in the New York Times this Monday, White House correspondent Peter Baker contends that Trump's unpreparedness for the coronavirus outbreak could have been avoided had he not shut down the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018 -- a move that's indicative of a president who "lives in the moment."
"The outbreak that has rattled the nation does not respond to Mr. Trump’s favorite instruments of power: It cannot be cowed by Twitter posts, it cannot be shot down by drones, it cannot be overcome by party solidarity, it cannot be overpowered by campaign rally chants," Baker writes.