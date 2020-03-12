Quantcast
Fox News erupts in shouting match over ‘Chinese propaganda’ about Trump and the COVID-19 coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News descended into a shouting match on Friday over President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Fox personality Sean Hannity on Thursday interviewed Geraldo Rivera and Trump supporter Dan Bongino, before the two began shouting at each other.

Bongino accused Rivera of spreading “Chinese propaganda” about the outbreak for criticizing Trump’s Oval Office address.

“Oh, don’t give me that crap,” Rivera replied. “What are you talking about? Chinese propaganda? You’re a cheap shot artist.”

“Talk to the facts,” Rivera demanded.

“You’re a bullsh*t artist,” Bongino shot back.

“Can you make an intellectual argument about anything,” Rivera asked.

