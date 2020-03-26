Fox News host cuts off Kellyanne Conway and calls her out for political attacks during pandemic

During an appearance on Fox News this Thursday, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway discussed with host Harris Faulkner the latest numbers surrounding the ongoing and growing coronavirus pandemic. At one point during the interview, she took a moment to attack the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio.

“I do think it’s very disappointing that the mayor of New York City himself was riding the subway on March 5 and telling people to go out on the town — ” Conway said before being interrupted by Faulkner.

“Kellyanne, I’m gonna stop you on the politics,” Faulkner said.

“Well, it’s not politics,” Conway fired back. “It’s that we have a very dire situation in New York City. That is not politics. I think it was politics to say go out on the town — ”

“We do have a dire situation,” Faulkner interrupted again.

Watch the exchange in the video below: