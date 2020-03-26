Quantcast
Fox News host cuts off Kellyanne Conway and calls her out for political attacks during pandemic

Published

12 mins ago

on

During an appearance on Fox News this Thursday, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway discussed with host Harris Faulkner the latest numbers surrounding the ongoing and growing coronavirus pandemic. At one point during the interview, she took a moment to attack the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio.

“I do think it’s very disappointing that the mayor of New York City himself was riding the subway on March 5 and telling people to go out on the town — ” Conway said before being interrupted by Faulkner.

“Kellyanne, I’m gonna stop you on the politics,” Faulkner said.

“Well, it’s not politics,” Conway fired back. “It’s that we have a very dire situation in New York City. That is not politics. I think it was politics to say go out on the town — ”

“We do have a dire situation,” Faulkner interrupted again.

Watch the exchange in the video below:


Trump economist Peter Navarro goes down in flames when CNN host demands answers about the lack of ventilators

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

CNN's Brianna Keilar lost it with President Donald Trump's top economist Peter Navarro during an interview Thursday.

The two were discussing the lack of protective equipment available for healthcare professionals on the front lines of fighting to save people suffering from the coronavirus. The president has said that he is leaving it up to governors to find their own masks and ventilators. New York has begged the federal government for some of their surplus supply while other companies ramp up efforts to produce more.

‘Stick to drinking’: Rudy Giuliani flayed for peddling misleading coronavirus statistics

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday peddled deeply misleading statistics about the coronavirus pandemic that he heard from right-wing activist Candace Owens.

In a tweet, Giuliani argued that COVID-19 had "only" killed 1,000 Americans so far this year, compared to approximately 7,500 people who die in the United States every day.

What Giuliani fails to mention, however, has been the rapid acceleration of both the disease's spread and the number of people who have been dying from it.

