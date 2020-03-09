Fox News refuses to cut away from Bernie Sanders town hall for Trump’s coronavirus briefing

On Monday, President Donald Trump joined his coronavirus task force in the White House briefing room to discuss the growing medical emergency.

In an unusual turn of events noted by CNN’s Kevin Liptak, however, Fox News — normally a network that hangs on the president’s every word — is the only major cable news network not carrying the speech.

Although Fox News is streaming the speech live on its website, they have not cut away from their scheduled programming, continuing instead with a town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).