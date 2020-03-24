Fox News reporter calls it the ‘great American resurrection’ after Trump insists he wants Americans back at work ‘by Easter’

President Donald Trump shocked Fox News reporters when he declared he would “love to have” Americans return to work and the country opened “by Easter.” Experts have made clear it will likely take at least months to get coronavirus under control, and over a year until a vaccine can be put into mass production.

“I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter,” Trump insisted, noting the religious significance of the date.

“We’re opening up this incredible country, because we have to do that,” Trump said from outside the White House during a Fox News town hall. “I’d love to have it opened by Easter. I’d love to have that – it’s such an important day for other reasons.”

“Oh wow,” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner said, apparently stunned when she heard the President say “Easter,” given how soon the day is.

Anchor Bill Hemmer then declared it would be “a great American resurrection,” a nod to the biblical claim of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Easter commemorates.

Easter this year falls on April 12, which is less than three weeks away.

It’s important to note that Trump doesn’t actually have the power to open the country up, given that governors and mayors have issued the orders and policies telling residents to stay at home. Some cities or towns are under emergency orders for residents to stay at home.

Watch:

Trump on ending social distancing: “I would love to have it opened by Easter.” (That’s April 12) “That would be a great American resurrection,” host Bill Hemmer replies. pic.twitter.com/G1AhP1biNI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020

Photo: Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and Donald Trump (Screen Capture)