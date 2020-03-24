Fox News reporter calls it the ‘great American resurrection’ after Trump insists he wants Americans back at work ‘by Easter’
President Donald Trump shocked Fox News reporters when he declared he would “love to have” Americans return to work and the country opened “by Easter.” Experts have made clear it will likely take at least months to get coronavirus under control, and over a year until a vaccine can be put into mass production.
“I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter,” Trump insisted, noting the religious significance of the date.
“We’re opening up this incredible country, because we have to do that,” Trump said from outside the White House during a Fox News town hall. “I’d love to have it opened by Easter. I’d love to have that – it’s such an important day for other reasons.”
“Oh wow,” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner said, apparently stunned when she heard the President say “Easter,” given how soon the day is.
Anchor Bill Hemmer then declared it would be “a great American resurrection,” a nod to the biblical claim of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Easter commemorates.
Easter this year falls on April 12, which is less than three weeks away.
It’s important to note that Trump doesn’t actually have the power to open the country up, given that governors and mayors have issued the orders and policies telling residents to stay at home. Some cities or towns are under emergency orders for residents to stay at home.
Watch:
Trump on ending social distancing: “I would love to have it opened by Easter.” (That’s April 12)
“That would be a great American resurrection,” host Bill Hemmer replies. pic.twitter.com/G1AhP1biNI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020
Photo: Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and Donald Trump (Screen Capture)
Italy’s coronavirus deaths rise by 743 in 24 hours, reversing recent decline in daily fatalities
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 743 to 6,820, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, reversing a decline in fatalities seen over the last two days.
On Monday 602 people died. That followed 650 deaths on Sunday and 793 on Saturday -- the highest daily figure since the coronavirus contagion came to light on February 21.
The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 69,176 from a previous 63,927, an increase of 8.2 percent, in line with Monday's growth rate, the Civil Protection Agency said.
‘OH MY GOD’: Viewers shocked as ‘insane’ Trump accuses NY governor of creating ‘death panels’ in Fox coronavirus rant
During a Fox News "town hall" with President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force, Trump read a headline from the right-wing website Gateway Pundit that accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of establishing "death panels" in his response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Citing the article, Trump said that Cuomo "had a choice" to order thousands of ventilators back in 2015 but refused to do so.
‘We are beholden to you’: Fox News coronavirus town hall lavishes bizarre praise on Trump
President Donald Trump appeared on a Fox News Coronavirus Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon to proclaim that he wants to open the country back up and have everything going by Easter, or Sunday, April 12. It's an effort that scientists are warning is only possible if the president wants to increase the number of infections and deaths in the country.
When given an opportunity to ask a question, frequent Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier, who works as a radiologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, heaped praise on the president. She specifically mentioned the travel ban, saying it would have made things worse if he hadn't barred people coming in from China.