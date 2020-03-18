Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson: Trump was at ‘his very best’ when he called COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who once claimed that white supremacy was a hoax, showered President Donald Trump with praise for using the racist term “Chinese virus” to refer to COVID-19.

“Today, NBC News sent a tweet suggesting the president’s use of the phrase ‘Chinese virus’ was ‘both inaccurate and harmful, in tying racist associations between the virus and those from China,'” Carlson told his viewers Tuesday. “Another statement written by morons in our news media. How is it inaccurate to call a virus from China ‘Chinese?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

After saying Trump “does not seem intimidated” and showing a clip of the president defending the use of the term at a press conference, Carlson concluded: “Good for him. That was Trump at his very best.”

Trump repeated the term again after Carlson’s broadcast Wednesday, tweeting that “for the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!”

During the press conference discussed by Carlson, Trump claimed that “China was putting out information — which was false — that our military gave this to them. It was false. And rather than having an argument, I said, ‘I have to call it where it came from. It did come from China.'”

China has falsely claimed that U.S. troops visiting Wuhan in October gave the coronavirus to the Chinese people. Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” nonetheless perpetuates racist stereotypes about Asian people.

“The comments made by President Trump intensifies the xenophobia and racism that’s become rampant against Asians and Asian Americans globally,” Rosalind Chou, a sociology professor at Georgia State University, told Salon on Tuesday. “He’s fueling fears against Chinese, specifically. However, people of Asian ancestry across the globe may face collateral damage. These statements are dangerous and erroneously assign blame to people who are as susceptible to the disease as anyone else worldwide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is not the only Republican who has used racist language to refer to the pandemic. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., demanded an apology from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last week after he referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese coronavirus” in a much-criticized tweet.

“Bigoted statements which spread misinformation and blame Asians and the Asian American community for #coronavirus make us all less safe,” Pelosi tweeted.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, a member of Congress who self-quarantined after potential exposure at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, similarly found himself in hot water over a tweet. After referring to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus,” MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes replied that his rhetoric was “astoundingly gross.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gosar tweeted back: “Just astoundingly ignorant to have all major media refer to it as #WuhanVirus for months but somehow, today, you’ve decided that’s #racist.  If you think this virus cares about your race you probably work for or watch MSNBC. Wuhan Virus. Wuhan Virus. Wuhan Virus.”

Carlson told Salon last year that he does not believe that conversations about racism are productive in American political discourse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would never make the case that racism doesn’t exist or it’s not a factor,” Carlson said. “Of course, it does and it is. But in the end, our racial differences or sex differences are immutable differences that can’t be fixed. They can’t be changed. They’re set at birth, so it’s not only counterproductive, but in my opinion, it is an intentional diversion away from conversations about things that we could potentially change like tax rates.”

Watch the full video via Media Matters for America:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The GOP has demolished the ability of America to lead in crisis: Conservative columnist

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for the Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot laid bare how decades of Republican anti-government ideology has set up America for leadership failure.

"Ever since John Winthrop boasted in 1630 that the Massachusetts Bay Colony would be 'a city upon a hill,' Americans have believed that we have a mission to lead the world, whether by the power of example or by sheer power," wrote Boot. "That self-confidence has been bolstered by a century of achievements: We saved Western civilization from German and Soviet militarism, built the most prosperous society in history, and landed a man on the moon."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Second Congressman diagnosed with coronavirus

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Another member of Congress has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to KUTV 2, Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) is the second to reveal that he has the disease.

"Today I learned that I tested positive," he told the press.

https://twitter.com/kutv2news/status/1240435212682588161?s=21

The first member of Congress to be diagnosed was Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), who said that he's feeling much better and urged others to take the virus seriously.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

It could be 18 months until we get back to normal if we don’t stop spreading coronavirus: Infectious disease chief

Published

53 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has tried to make Americans feel like it will take just 15 days to calm the spread of the coronavirus. If the country locked down for 15 days, it's possible the spread could stop, or at the very least it would give hospitals the opportunity to tackle the problem.

Research director Michael Osterholm from the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Diseases warned that this could go on for as many as 18 months if we don't lock down to contain the spread of the virus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image