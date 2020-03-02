Quantcast
Foxconn's Wisconsin factory isn't what it initially promised

1 hour ago

By the end of the year, Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn expects to start production at a brand-new liquid crystal display manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin.The million-square-foot building’s outline is visible from what used to be quiet two-lane roads, widened to accommodate the surge of activity Foxconn is expected to bring to an area that was once largely farmland. A handful of additional buildings and a power substation are taking shape nearby.Foxconn’s plans have changed dramatically since its initial announcement, feeding skepticism over whether it can deliver on a pledge to …

Trump demands pharma come up with a vaccine for coronavirus — but he's been spreading vaccine conspiracies for years

13 mins ago

March 2, 2020

President Donald Trump met with pharmaceutical companies where he told them he "heard" that a vaccine could be ready in a matter of months. He was swiftly told that it wasn't how it works.

https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1234588238284759041

Vaccines take time to create, but they also require testing on animals. From there, they're often retooled and tested again on animals. It can go through several versions before scientists feel it is safe enough to test on humans, much less be ready for mass distribution.

https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1234595956856967168

"Like I've been telling you, a year to a year and a half," Dr. Anthony Fauci had to interrupt Trump as he was speaking to the press.

'Russia if your listening': Questions raised about why US released a statement warning of election dangers

46 mins ago

March 2, 2020

Americans are questioning a recent statement from the entirety of President Donald Trump's government warning of "foreign actors" involved in the Super Tuesday election tomorrow. While Sean Connery is a world-renown James Bond, the government meant election hacking by the likes of Russia.

https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1234591881150914560

Not long after the statement was released, Trump alleged a coup d'etat was afoot in the Democratic Party.

https://twitter.com/TheViewFromLL2/status/1234594647114207233

Oddly, however, the government didn't say who was behind the government intrusion or what the intrusion was.

Firefighters quarantined in California for possible coronavirus exposure

1 hour ago

March 2, 2020

Firefighters in Orange County, California, have been placed in isolation after coming into contact with someone exhibiting symptoms similar to coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The person the firefighters encountered had been traveling internationally, according to the Times. The crew members were placed in isolation on Saturday and will remain so until test results are available.

“I understand when you’re out on an ambulance how hard it is to talk about hand hygiene or protection, but it’s extremely important,” Paul Biddinger, director of emergency preparedness research at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in Harvard public health school forum.

