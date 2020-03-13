Fox’s Laura Ingraham buried for telling fans ‘It’s a great time to fly’ during coronavirus outbreak
On the eve of President Trump declaring a national emergency in response to the growing coronavirus epidemic, Fox News host Laura Ingraham thought it’d be a good time to take to Twitter and post the following tweet:
Great time to fly if not in at-risk population! This is @united to ORD—new plane, wonderful flight attendants, passengers wiping down everything. (Some of us always did this when traveling!) #USA pic.twitter.com/7ev5leV7Bz
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 13, 2020
“Great time to fly if not in at-risk population!” Ingraham exclaimed. “This is @united to ORD—new plane, wonderful flight attendants, passengers wiping down everything. (Some of us always did this when traveling!) #USA”
Unsurprisingly, the comment thread beneath Ingraham’s tweet opened up with people completely baffled as to why she’d be so openly tone-deaf in the midst of an exploding health crisis.
I hope someone coughs on you.
— Petty AF (@FCDallasMom2) March 13, 2020
Your own company has banned non-essential business travel you desperate stock-chasing sycophant.
— zeddy (@Zeddary) March 13, 2020
In short we should encourage people to stay home for awhile. This is a fairly selfish comment and usually you are the one not biting into this stuff. I’m still a big supporter of you but completely disagree and do not like this view from anyone
— Halo51 (@jlomb71) March 13, 2020
You can still catch COVID-19 and suffer terribly from it, even if you are not in an “at risk population.” You can also spread it to those are ARE at risk.
— , coder, songs, music, grumpy (@nathandickson) March 13, 2020
Make sure you introduce yourself to everyone on the plane. Be friendly… shake hands… lots of hugging recommended.
— Trumpster Fire (@GeoffreyBruce9) March 13, 2020
Journalist lol
— Elizabeth Warren Stan (@DoumaGreg) March 13, 2020
^^^^ Irresponsible Tweet.
Only fly if it’s
absolutely necessary. All people entering into a group of other people should wear a mask because you may have the coronavirus but show no symptoms, and thereby could transfer it to others.
You need to do better, Ingraham.
— (@zeelister) March 13, 2020
You’re the problem
— Ben Kane (@benskins26) March 13, 2020
Stupidity at its finest.
— Vox Populi (@lexferenda) March 13, 2020
This is a horribly irresponsible thing to say. It is on every American to assist with reducing the spread. This isn’t just about vulnerable populations being careful – it is about everyone working to reduce the spread.
— Aaron (@aaron_holman) March 13, 2020
I pray this tweet ages well.
— John Foster (@RealJohnFoster) March 13, 2020