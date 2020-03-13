Fox’s Laura Ingraham buried for telling fans ‘It’s a great time to fly’ during coronavirus outbreak

On the eve of President Trump declaring a national emergency in response to the growing coronavirus epidemic, Fox News host Laura Ingraham thought it’d be a good time to take to Twitter and post the following tweet:

Great time to fly if not in at-risk population! This is ⁦@united⁩ to ORD—new plane, wonderful flight attendants, passengers wiping down everything. (Some of us always did this when traveling!) #USA pic.twitter.com/7ev5leV7Bz — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 13, 2020

“Great time to fly if not in at-risk population!” Ingraham exclaimed. “This is ⁦@united to ORD—new plane, wonderful flight attendants, passengers wiping down everything. (Some of us always did this when traveling!) #USA”

Unsurprisingly, the comment thread beneath Ingraham’s tweet opened up with people completely baffled as to why she’d be so openly tone-deaf in the midst of an exploding health crisis.

I hope someone coughs on you. — Petty AF (@FCDallasMom2) March 13, 2020

Your own company has banned non-essential business travel you desperate stock-chasing sycophant. — zeddy (@Zeddary) March 13, 2020

In short we should encourage people to stay home for awhile. This is a fairly selfish comment and usually you are the one not biting into this stuff. I’m still a big supporter of you but completely disagree and do not like this view from anyone — Halo51 (@jlomb71) March 13, 2020

You can still catch COVID-19 and suffer terribly from it, even if you are not in an “at risk population.” You can also spread it to those are ARE at risk. — , coder, songs, music, grumpy (@nathandickson) March 13, 2020

Make sure you introduce yourself to everyone on the plane. Be friendly… shake hands… lots of hugging recommended. — Trumpster Fire (@GeoffreyBruce9) March 13, 2020

Journalist lol — Elizabeth Warren Stan (@DoumaGreg) March 13, 2020

^^^^ Irresponsible Tweet. Only fly if it’s absolutely necessary. All people entering into a group of other people should wear a mask because you may have the coronavirus but show no symptoms, and thereby could transfer it to others. You need to do better, Ingraham. — (@zeelister) March 13, 2020

You’re the problem — Ben Kane (@benskins26) March 13, 2020

Stupidity at its finest. — Vox Populi (@lexferenda) March 13, 2020

This is a horribly irresponsible thing to say. It is on every American to assist with reducing the spread. This isn’t just about vulnerable populations being careful – it is about everyone working to reduce the spread. — Aaron (@aaron_holman) March 13, 2020