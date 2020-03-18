French police fine over 4000 people for violating coronavirus home confinement order
French police handed out over 4,000 fines Wednesday to people found violating an order to stay at home, on the first full
“Since this morning, we have begun procedures and 4,095 people were booked (for violating the rules),” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told TF1 television.
“The fine was 35 euros ($38) yesterday, and now from today is 135 euros and it can go up to 375 euros. It should be a factor that dissuades people,” he added.
From midday on Tuesday, people in France have been confined to their homes apart from essential trips, for which they must sign a document stating where they are going.
“Our aim to is to protect the French. The best way to protect lives is to stay at home,” he said.
Asked about the fact the many French across the country were still taking walks or jogging, Castaner said this was permitted so long as people went outside alone.
Announcing the lockdown on Monday, President Emmanuel Macron said exercise was permitted, in contrast to the even tighter measures in Italy and Spain.
“People are not going to stay cooped up, especially those who are not going to work, for the next fortnight. But please avoid doing it in a group,” Castaner said.
“This is discipline and a civic mentality. If needed we will be rigorous and will sanction people,” he warned.
Asked to comment on a group of three French shown in a TF1 report doing meditation and yoga on a beach, he said this was okay but they should not sit so close together.
“Most of the French have been responsible and have changed their behaviour. But there are a minority behaving in a dangerous way,” he added.
France is scrambling to contain the outbreak that has killed over 260 and infected more than 9,100 in the country.
On Wednesday, French defence minister Florence Parly said the army would hand over five million surgical masks from its own stockpiles to the health ministry.
The move comes after complaints of severe shortages for hospital and medical staff at the frontline of the fight against .
(AFP)
Refusal by Pelosi to consider universal cash payments in response to coronavirus pandemic ‘maddening,’ say progressives
"This is a total failure of Democratic Party leadership."
Progressives erupted with frustration and anger Wednesday over days of reporting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not consider cash payments for Americans without means-testing despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has ground the U.S. economy almost to a standstill.
President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans have taken the opportunity to outflank Pelosi and House Democrats on the payments, leading to anger from the left.
Cannabis lobby warns against smoking due to coronavirus
To avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, marijuana smokers should avoid sharing joints and should favor edible products, US cannabis industry figures said Wednesday.
"As long as cultures have consumed cannabis, the practice of sharing a joint amongst friends has been a common social practice," said Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML, a major US pro-cannabis lobby.
"But given what we know about COVID-19 and its transmission, it would be mindful during this time to halt this behavior," he said in a statement.
He also called on users to not share the various tools they might use to smoke marijuana -- including bongs, water pipes or vaping pens -- and to clean them with disinfectant gel.
Florida’s youngest coronavirus patient breaks the myth children can’t get sick
A 6-year-old in Florida is suffering from coronavirus, busting the myth that children and young people aren't getting the disease, WPLG explained.
President Donald Trump perpetuated a misleading claim that children are getting the disease less, in fact children can get it, and it can be hard on them.
Dr. Julie Kantor explained that everyone regardless of age is susceptible to the virus. Not all patients who are positive need to be in the hospital or on a ventilator. She noted it's only when they begin to have trouble breathing that it becomes an emergency situation.
Young people can also be carriers of the virus, which is why they're warning against people visiting the elderly or anyone with a compromised immune system.