Quantcast
Connect with us

Frightened Liberty students beg Jerry Falwell Jr to ‘come to his senses’ as he insists on in-person classes

Published

9 mins ago

on

As most schools around the country shutter operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak and move their classes online, Liberty University will continue as usual, and the decision by the evangelical college has some students angry, according to a report from WDBJ.

Speaking to WDBJ, freshman Alexis Valle thinks the decision is a bad idea.

“I’m from the area and I have a lot of family that have cancer or lung problems in general,” she said. “I don’t want to risk taking it home and spreading it to my family because with the cancer they have, that could potentially really hurt them and potentially even result in death.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Valle is among thousands who’ve signed a petition calling on Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. to implement an extended break and move classes online. The petition’s creator, who wishes to remain anonymous, said in a statement that she decided to speak out because of the virus’ threat to her own health issues.

“At 21, I have spent much of the past two years in and out of hospitals and doctors’ offices being treated for advanced thyroid cancer,” she said in a statement. “Through those experiences, I have met many people that have compromised immune systems and other health conditions … I decided to make a petition, hoping that maybe if the students banded together we could express that this is way more than a political issue. Shortly after Jerry announced his plan, President Trump declared a national emergency. Myself, and 3,700+ other students and families are hoping that Jerry Falwell will come to his senses and make the decision to switch classes to an online platform to slow the spread of the virus and help protect those that are more vulnerable.”

As of this writing, over 10,000 people have signed the petition.

In a Fox & Friends interview this Friday, Falwell Jr. scoffed at what he sees as hysteria over the coronavirus outbreak, and even floated a conspiracy theory as to its origins.

“I had the owner of a restaurant ask me last night—he said, ‘Do you remember the North Korean leader promised a Christmas present for America back in December? Could it be they got together with China and this is that present?’ I don’t know, but it really is something strange going on,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Frightened Liberty students beg Jerry Falwell Jr to ‘come to his senses’ as he insists on in-person classes

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

As most schools around the country shutter operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak and move their classes online, Liberty University will continue as usual, and the decision by the evangelical college has some students angry, according to a report from WDBJ.

Speaking to WDBJ, freshman Alexis Valle thinks the decision is a bad idea.

"I'm from the area and I have a lot of family that have cancer or lung problems in general," she said. "I don't want to risk taking it home and spreading it to my family because with the cancer they have, that could potentially really hurt them and potentially even result in death."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

McConnell pushing coronavirus vote to later in week over GOP opposition to House bill: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is not expected to schedule a vote on a coronavirus relief bill until later in the week after initially calling the legislation "urgent."

According to Politico Playbook, "the Senate will not get around to the coronavirus bill until MID- to LATE WEEK."

The report explains:

SO HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT: Tonight at 5:30 p.m., the Senate will have a procedural vote on a bill to renew the FISA laws. The chamber will finish that bill. If any senator wants to bring up the coronavirus bill before they finish FISA, it would require unanimous consent. Sen. DICK DURBIN (D-Ill.) called on Senate Majority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL to pass the bill by UC in a pretty extraordinary statement.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet slams Trump for moving coronavirus briefing to just before closing bell: ‘Another market manipulation’

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, the White House moved the daily coronavirus press briefing to 3:30 pm ET — just a half an hour before the stock market closes.

Many commenters on social media speculated that the president wanted to goose the stock market in the final hour, just as his briefing on Friday did — and slammed his seeming desperation to avoid confronting economic damage:

The WH announced, without explanation, that today’s briefing has been moved from 10:30 to 3:30 pm.

People have noted that it’s before markets close.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image