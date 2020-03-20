From ‘hoax’ to pandemic: Trump’s shifting rhetoric on coronavirus
From calling “hysteria” over the outbreak a Democratic hoax, to announcing a national emergency and urging all Americans to work from home and avoid public spaces, US president Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic has shifted significantly in the space of a few weeks.
Trump has come in for heavy criticism from political opponents for what they say was his failure to take the threat of the virus seriously when the outbreak first emerged.
“Thirty five thousand people on average die each year from the flu. Did anyone know that?” Trump told supporters at a rally on February 28.
“Thirty five thousand. That’s a lot of people. And so far, we have lost nobody to coronavirus in the United States.”
“Now, the Democrats are politicising the coronavirus… this is their new hoax.”
But just a few weeks later, Trump’s tone had changed dramatically as he announced a national emergency and urged Americans to take drastic measures to avoid contamination.
“My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel ,and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts,” he told the nation this week.
Coronavirus death toll in Italy rises by 627 in 24 hours to 4,032, the largest daily rise since the outbreak emerged
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy leapt by 627 on Friday to 4,032, officials said, an increase of 18.4 percent, which is the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.
On Thursday, Italy, a country with 60 million citizens, recorded more deaths from the coronavirus than China, the source of the epidemic with a population over 20 times larger.
Until Friday, Italy had never recorded more than 475 deaths in a single day, while China, where the contagion has slowed sharply, has never reported more than 150.
‘OK let’s call it Rubio Herpes’: Marco Rubio pummeled after he whines about criticism of ‘China virus’ label
President Donald Trump and other Republicans insist on referring to the coronavirus as the "China virus," which critics have said encourages fear and prejudice against Chinese Americans.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday dismissed complaints about the label and suggested that America right now has more important things to worry about than whether the president's words encourage racism against our fellow citizens.
"Virtually every American was either laid off or has family members & friends who have," he wrote on Twitter. "I know AN ENTIRE IMMEDIATE FAMILY (husband, wife, two adult children & their 2 spouses) all laid off in last 72 hours. But some people want to argue over what name we should use for the virus."