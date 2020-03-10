Furious CPAC attendees demand answers from organizers about coronavirus exposure

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference are calling out organizers for keeping them in the dark about the health risks they’re facing after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus during this year’s event.

In interviews with Politico, some CPAC attendees say that there has been a two-tiered response to informing people about exposure to the virus: One for high-profile lawmakers such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and another for everyone else.

“CPAC is handling it exactly the wrong way,” said Trump supporter Mike Cernovich. “They told Cruz. They told Gosar but they haven’t told the other people who were in and around the green room.”

“There’s one tier of people with information and another tier without,” right-wing activist Jack Posobiec told Politico. “Of course my phone’s been blowing up.”

A former Trump administration official who attended CPAC similarly told Politico that they were annoyed organizers seemed to care intensely about protecting political figures, but not about average CPAC goers.

“What annoys me is CPAC spends the whole fucking email reassuring me that Trump is fine and not anything about the person in question or whether we, who attended are fine,” the official said. “Have something in there about contacting CDC if you have symptoms or something. I don’t care about Trump’s health.”