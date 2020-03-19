Quantcast
GameStop blasted for refusing to shut down during coronavirus — even if there are government-ordered lockdowns

Published

1 min ago

on

The video game retail chain GameStop was blasted for reportedly instructing stores to stay open even during government lockdowns.

Kotaku and Vice News bother reported on a company memo the company sent to stores.

“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home,” reads the memo, according to Vice News., “we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time. We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.”

The company was blasted over the memo. Here’s some of what people were saying:

