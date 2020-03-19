GameStop blasted for refusing to shut down during coronavirus — even if there are government-ordered lockdowns

The video game retail chain GameStop was blasted for reportedly instructing stores to stay open even during government lockdowns.

Kotaku and Vice News bother reported on a company memo the company sent to stores.

“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home,” reads the memo, according to Vice News., “we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time. We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.”

The company was blasted over the memo. Here’s some of what people were saying:

GameStop: We can stay open during lockdowns because we're "essential retail" https://t.co/p5kAhes46R pic.twitter.com/Cg3sJkpMEN — Kotaku (@Kotaku) March 19, 2020

Florida Spring Breakers: NOBODY can do more to promote a rude stereotype than we can GameStop: Hold my Mountain Dew — AllInThisTogetherHat (@Popehat) March 19, 2020

Fuck @GameStop forever. I will never set foot in one of their stores or do any kind of business with them again. Hurry up and die. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) March 19, 2020

Ayo real quick Fuck GameStop. That’s the tweet. — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) March 19, 2020

They are psychopathic. Fuck GameStop. https://t.co/Jrpb77C44R — The Humanist Report🌹 (@HumanistReport) March 19, 2020

Maybe I’m missing something (I don’t think I am) but judging by this, @GameStop is a BAD COMPANY https://t.co/0yvJn5LNJ6 — Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) March 19, 2020

Out of all the jobs I ever had, GameStop was by far the worst. Just a terrible company. https://t.co/OspFazlmU6 — Norman Caruso (@GamingHistorian) March 19, 2020

As a former store manager from D60, this response is appalling. You're putting all of your employees including many friends of mine at risk of getting sick or spreading the virus to their families and customers. — Paul (@b92bomber) March 19, 2020

THIS. Trying to force their definitely NOT essential stores to remain open during a global pandemic only shows how fragile and vulnerable their business must be right now, and this only makes the corporation look worse. — Destiny-Smasher (@D3stiny_Sm4sher) March 19, 2020

here's an idea – send your workers home and encourage people to order from your website instead. "essential retail" – what a joke. this is a bad look, and the sooner your PR department realizes it and tells the c-suite to get their shit together, the better. — Joe Chenevey (@Jchenev) March 19, 2020

Close your stores and pay your employees. You shouldn't force them to choose between their health and their job. What is wrong with you all? — Andrew (@Arcivax) March 19, 2020