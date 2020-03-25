Quantcast
George Conway calls BS on North Dakota Republican’s excuse for tweeting slur against Pelosi

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican lawyer and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, George Conway, refused to believe a Republican senator who sore he never was using a slur against Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer (R) tweeted out that Pelosi was “retarded,” a frequently used slur referring to those who are mentally challenged, Autistic, those with Asperger syndrome and Down syndrome.

According to Forum News Service reporter Jeremy Turley Cramer said it was a “typo.” He claimed he meant to type “ridiculous” instead of “retarded.”

Experimenting with an iPhone, RawStory noticed that even when typing in the letters “retar-” the autocorrect only suggested “retardant,” a frequently used substance to reduce fires. Attempting to spell out the word “ridiculous” never autocorrected to “retarded” either.

Conway didn’t buy it either.

“Predictive coding uses history to predict what you intend to type. So the fact that his phone would do this (assuming it did) suggests that he uses ‘retarded’ with some frequency. Techies, feel free to tell me if I’m wrong,” he tweeted.

